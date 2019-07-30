Rep Stage To Jam With MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Million Dollar Quartet, a Tony Award-winning smash hit Broadway musical, is the next production in The Rep's 2019 Season. Tickets for the production, which runs Sept. 4-Oct. 6, are available at TheRep.org.

Based on the book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, Million Dollar Quartet chronicles the epic 1956 recording session of young rock 'n roll stars Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

"It's more than just a jukebox musical," said Director Hunter Foster. "It's a dramatic play. But, the music is still the star and by the end people are usually dancing in the aisles."

Showcased hit songs include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

"All the music that audiences will hear is actually being played by the actors," Foster said. "Most audiences can't believe they are playing because they are so good! We're bringing some of the best actor/musicians in the country to Arkansas."

The Arkansas Rep cast includes Trent Rowland (Elvis Presley), Bill Scott Sheets (Johnny Cash), Skye Scott (Carl Perkins), Brandyn Day (Jerry Lee Lewis), Karack Osborn (Sam Phillips), Alyssa Gardner (Dyanne), Brian Wolverton (Jay Perkins) and David W. Lincoln (W.S. "Fluke" Holland).

The design and creative team includes Lauren T. Roark, costume designer; Erin Reed, associate costume designer; Adam Koch, set designer; Steven Royal, associate set designer; James Barry, music supervisor; Kirk Bookman, original lighting designer; Steve O'Shea, lighting designer; and Luke Mitchell, sound designer. The stage manager is Colin JB and Merit Glover is the assistant stage manager.

Tickets start at $20. Discounts are available for full-time students, season subscribers, seniors and military personnel. For complete information, visit TheRep.org.

Tickets may be purchased online at TheRep.org, by phone at (501) 378-0405 or by visiting the Box Office at 601 Main Street in Little Rock. Performances run Sept. 6-Oct. 6. Low-priced previews run Sept. 4-5.





