INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR Cast Revealed Ahead Of 80+ City North American Tour

The world of Sony Pictures' Insidious is set to jump off the screen and directly into your seat during the 80-plus city North American tour of "INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR," launching January 18, 2025 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As rehearsals get underway for the immersive horror experience that will bring your darkest fears to life right before your eyes, powerhouse producers GEA Live, Blumhouse, Sony Pictures, and RoadCo Entertainment today announced the touring cast for the spine-tingling, live immersive show set to haunt performing arts centers and playhouses across North America.

The diverse and dynamic cast includes talented actors and actresses from the horror genre and beyond whose credits span hundreds of productions, as well as a renowned playwright, award-winners who have shared the screen with Hollywood stars, and comedians and filmmakers with a passion for horror, humor, artistry, and innovation. The cast and their roles include:

· Jeff Seal: Specs

· Michael J Sielaff: Tucker

· Madeleine Rowe: Maddie

· Gigi del Rosario: Sara Thustra

· Virginia Wangechi Muturi: Professor Whitlock

· Sophia Danyluk: Jamie and Spider Baby

· Hunt Scarritt: Col Redman and the demons

· Dana Anderson: Ensemble and swing

· Brandon Salerno: Ensemble and swing

The INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR cast pictured together for the first time during the first day of rehearsals at Open Jar Studios on November 18, 2024.

"This phenomenal group showcases top-notch creativity and skill, drawing from comedy, drama, horror, and the unexpected. With these remarkable artists, we're ecstatic to deliver a one-of-a-kind show to audiences that's as terrifying as it is memorable," says co-writer Carl Grose.

Spymonkey are the renowned UK theatre company established in 1997. An independent ensemble with a history of adapting classic stories for modern audiences, they are Creative Directors for this new experience for live audiences. Having collaborated with co-writer Carl Grose on a number of adaptations, including productions based on Moby Dick and Oedipus, they work closely with the cast and Production Team to combine skill and expertise to realize big ideas.

"It's been brilliant to work with our great friend Carl Grose - we have been guided through this strange and disturbing world by his expert horror-loving eyes," says Spymonkey's Toby Park. "We're also thrilled to be working with a brilliant team of U.S. designers and performers who have been coming up with extraordinary ways of scaring the bejaysuses out of audiences. We can't wait to get this stuff on stage. We think it is going to be the most brilliantly terrifying night out for Insidious fans."

"INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR" is a heart-pounding live theatrical experience where the lines between reality and fiction blur, constantly challenging what's real and what's imagined, what's safe and what's dangerous. This groundbreaking immersive experience is meticulously crafted to always keep the audience on edge, with no fourth wall to separate them -or protect them- from the unfolding terror. Each attendee will go face-to-face with the protagonists, making the audience an integral character in the chilling story as it unravels.

"INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR" is an exciting new story conceived within the Insidious universe. Hosted as a live event by the "real" Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the first movie, the "Spectral Sightings Road Show" soon takes a turn for the terrifying. As the infamous duo desperately try to prove they are legitimate ghost-hunters, things start to become very Insidious when a paranormal demonstration goes wrong and dark forces are inadvertently unleashed. Trapped in a genuinely haunted venue, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man and, of course, the terrifying Lipstick Faced Demon. But what's real? What's the show? And who are you really sitting next to?

The house is full. The stage is set. And the Red Door is about to open.

Sony Pictures' iconic "Insidious" franchise has steadily gained momentum over the years, becoming a box office sensation after generating more than $742 million across five highly successful films, as well as an impressive social media following. While the show is a must-see for Insidious fans, it is also designed to attract newcomers to the franchise, particularly those seeking a fun, thrill-filled night out.

2025 Tour Dates

