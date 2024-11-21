Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR Cast Revealed Ahead Of 80+ City North American Tour

The tour launches January 18, 2025 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
The world of Sony Pictures' Insidious is set to jump off the screen and directly into your seat during the 80-plus city North American tour of "INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR," launching January 18, 2025 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As rehearsals get underway for the immersive horror experience that will bring your darkest fears to life right before your eyes, powerhouse producers GEA Live, Blumhouse, Sony Pictures, and RoadCo Entertainment today announced the touring cast for the spine-tingling, live immersive show set to haunt performing arts centers and playhouses across North America. 

The diverse and dynamic cast includes talented actors and actresses from the horror genre and beyond whose credits span hundreds of productions, as well as a renowned playwright, award-winners who have shared the screen with Hollywood stars, and comedians and filmmakers with a passion for horror, humor, artistry, and innovation. The cast and their roles include:

· Jeff Seal: Specs

· Michael J Sielaff: Tucker

· Madeleine Rowe: Maddie

· Gigi del Rosario: Sara Thustra

· Virginia Wangechi Muturi: Professor Whitlock

· Sophia Danyluk: Jamie and Spider Baby

· Hunt Scarritt: Col Redman and the demons

· Dana Anderson: Ensemble and swing

· Brandon Salerno: Ensemble and swing

The INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR cast pictured together for the first time during the first day of rehearsals at Open Jar Studios on November 18, 2024.

"This phenomenal group showcases top-notch creativity and skill, drawing from comedy, drama, horror, and the unexpected. With these remarkable artists, we're ecstatic to deliver a one-of-a-kind show to audiences that's as terrifying as it is memorable," says co-writer Carl Grose.

Spymonkey are the renowned UK theatre company established in 1997. An independent ensemble with a history of adapting classic stories for modern audiences, they are Creative Directors for this new experience for live audiences. Having collaborated with co-writer Carl Grose on a number of adaptations, including productions based on Moby Dick and Oedipus, they work closely with the cast and Production Team to combine skill and expertise to realize big ideas.

"It's been brilliant to work with our great friend Carl Grose - we have been guided through this strange and disturbing world by his expert horror-loving eyes," says Spymonkey's Toby Park. "We're also thrilled to be working with a brilliant team of U.S. designers and performers who have been coming up with extraordinary ways of scaring the bejaysuses out of audiences. We can't wait to get this stuff on stage. We think it is going to be the most brilliantly terrifying night out for Insidious fans."

"INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR" is a heart-pounding live theatrical experience where the lines between reality and fiction blur, constantly challenging what's real and what's imagined, what's safe and what's dangerous. This groundbreaking immersive experience is meticulously crafted to always keep the audience on edge, with no fourth wall to separate them -or protect them- from the unfolding terror. Each attendee will go face-to-face with the protagonists, making the audience an integral character in the chilling story as it unravels.

"INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR" is an exciting new story conceived within the Insidious universe. Hosted as a live event by the "real" Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the first movie, the "Spectral Sightings Road Show" soon takes a turn for the terrifying. As the infamous duo desperately try to prove they are legitimate ghost-hunters, things start to become very Insidious when a paranormal demonstration goes wrong and dark forces are inadvertently unleashed. Trapped in a genuinely haunted venue, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man and, of course, the terrifying Lipstick Faced Demon. But what's real? What's the show? And who are you really sitting next to?

The house is full. The stage is set. And the Red Door is about to open.

Sony Pictures' iconic "Insidious" franchise has steadily gained momentum over the years, becoming a box office sensation after generating more than $742 million across five highly successful films, as well as an impressive social media following. While the show is a must-see for Insidious fans, it is also designed to attract newcomers to the franchise, particularly those seeking a fun, thrill-filled night out.

2025 Tour Dates

  • Baum Walker Hall, Fayetteville, AR - Arkansas
    Date: Jan 18, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Orpheum Theater, Omaha, NE - Nebraska
    Date: Jan 22, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Overture Center for the Arts, Madison, WI - Wisconsin
    Date: Jan 23, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Fisher Theatre, Detroit, MI - Michigan
    Date: Jan 24, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Fisher Theatre, Detroit, MI - Michigan
    Date: Jan 25, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH - Ohio
    Date: Jan 28, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin
    Date: Jan 29, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Schuster Center, Dayton, OH - Ohio
    Date: Jan 30, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Palace Theatre, Columbus, OH - Ohio
    Date: Jan 31, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Playhouse Square, Cleveland, OH - Ohio
    Date: Feb 1, 6:00 pm
    Coming soon
  • Playhouse Square, Cleveland, OH - Ohio
    Date: Feb 1, 9:00 pm
    Coming soon
  • Murat Theatre, Indianapolis, IN - Indiana
    Date: Feb 2, 6:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Tennessee Theatre, Knoxville, TN - Tennessee
    Date: Feb 4, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The Louisville Palace, Louisville, KY - Kentucky
    Date: Feb 5, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN - Minnesota
    Date: Feb 8, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Kansas City, MO - Missouri
    Date: Feb 11, 9:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, TN - Tennessee
    Date: Feb 12, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The CIBC Theatre, Chicago, IL - Illinois
    Date: Feb 14, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The CIBC Theatre, Chicago, IL - Illinois
    Date: Feb 15, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Des Moines Civic Center, Des Moines, IA - Iowa
    Date: Feb 16, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY - New York
    Date: Feb 20, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY - New York
    Date: Feb 21, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Miller Theater, Philadelphia, PA - Pennsylvania
    Date: Feb 22, 6:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Miller Theater, Philadelphia, PA - Pennsylvania
    Date: Feb 22, 9:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord, NH - New Hampshire
    Date: Feb 25, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Shea's Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY - New York
    Date: Feb 26, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Proctors, Schenectady, NY - New York
    Date: Feb 27, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The Centre in the Square, Kitchener, ON - Ontario
    Date: Feb 28, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Stanley Theatre, Utica, NY - New York
    Date: Mar 1, 7:30 pm
    Coming soon
  • Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, PA - Pennsylvania
    Date: Mar 2, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ - New Jersey
    Date: Mar 4, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ - New Jersey
    Date: Mar 6, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Emerson Colonial Theater, Boston, MA - Massachusetts
    Date: Mar 7, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Emerson Colonial Theater, Boston, MA - Massachusetts
    Date: Mar 8, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Toyota Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, CT - Connecticut
    Date: Mar 9, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • West Herr Auditorium Theatre, Rochester, NY - New York
    Date: Mar 12, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The Lyric, Baltimore, MD - Maryland
    Date: Mar 13, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The National Theatre, Washington, DC - District of Columbia
    Date: Mar 14, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The National Theatre, Washington, DC - District of Columbia
    Date: Mar 15, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX - Texas
    Date: Mar 20, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land, TX - Texas
    Date: Mar 21, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA - Louisiana
    Date: Mar 22, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Long Center, Austin, TX - Texas
    Date: Mar 23, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Walt Disney Theater, Orlando, FL - Florida
    Date: Mar 25, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA - Georgia
    Date: Mar 27, 7:30 pm
    Coming soon
  • Wilson Center, Wilmington, NC - North Carolina
    Date: Mar 28, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Wilson Center, Wilmington, NC - North Carolina
    Date: Mar 29, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Altria Theatre, Richmond, VA - Virginia
    Date: Mar 30, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, FL - Florida
    Date: Apr 1, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL - Florida
    Date: Apr 2, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL - Florida
    Date: Apr 3, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Belk Theater, Charlotte, NC - North Carolina
    Date: Apr 5, 6:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Belk Theater, Charlotte, NC - North Carolina
    Date: Apr 5, 9:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham, AL - Alabama
    Date: Apr 6, 6:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Majestic Theatre, Dallas, TX - Texas
    Date: Apr 9, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Majestic Theatre, Dallas, TX - Texas
    Date: Apr 10, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Juanita K. Hammons Hall, Springfield, MO - Missouri
    Date: Apr 11, 7:30 pm
    Coming soon
  • The Fabulous Fox, St. Louis, MO - Missouri
    Date: Apr 12, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Huntsville, AL - Alabama
    Date: Apr 13, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Centennial Hall, Tucson, AZ - Arizona
    Date: Apr 29, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Los Angeles, CA - California
    Date: Apr 30, 8:00 pm
    Coming soon
  • San Diego Civic Theatre, San Diego, CA - California
    Date: May 2, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Las Vegas, NV - Nevada
    Date: May 3, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Fox Performing Arts Center, Riverside, CA - California
    Date: May 6, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, San Jose, CA - California
    Date: May 7, 7:30 pm
    Coming soon
  • Fresno, CA - California
    Date: May 8, 8:00 pm
    Coming soon
  • Golden Gate Theatre, San Francisco, CA - California
    Date: May 9, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Golden Gate Theatre, San Francisco, CA - California
    Date: May 10, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, Sacramento, CA - California
    Date: May 13, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ - Arizona
    Date: May 16, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ - Arizona
    Date: May 17, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Plaza Theatre, El Paso, TX - Texas
    Date: May 18, 7:30 pm
    Coming soon
  • The Morrison Center, Boise, ID - Idaho
    Date: May 20, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Pike Peak Center, Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado
    Date: May 22, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Buell Theatre, Denver, CO - Colorado
    Date: May 23, 6:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Buell Theatre, Denver, CO - Colorado
    Date: May 23, 9:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Capitol Theatre, Salt Lake City, UT - Utah
    Date: May 24, 9:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Capitol Theatre, Salt Lake City, UT - Utah
    Date: May 25, 7:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR - Oregon
    Date: May 27, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Hult Center, Eugene, OR - Oregon
    Date: May 29, 7:30 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA - Washington
    Date: May 30, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now
  • Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA - Washington
    Date: May 31, 8:00 pm
    Buy tickets now



