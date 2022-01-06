Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Extensive Ventilation Systems Enhancements To Facility

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is excited to announce sweeping enhancements to the ventilation and filtration systems throughout the building. With major support from the Windgate Foundation, the Estate of Patricia Holifield, the Estate of Judy Tenenbaum, Mary & Jim Wohlleb, and numerous individual donors, the Arkansas Rep was able to make vast improvements this winter to the building's air quality control systems.

Upgrades include significantly increased internal and external air exchange rates and advanced air purification technology, providing fresh, high-quality air to all guests, performers, and staff of The Rep. These improvements, coupled with standard COVID-19 safety measures, will play a critical role in ensuring a safe and comfortable theatre-going experience for everyone at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

"The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has made a major investment in upgrades to their ventilation systems with the goal to not only improve overall indoor air quality within the facility, but also be in compliance with the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in regards to HVAC systems and their potential to reduce virus transmission," said Terry Jacks with Pettit & Pettit Consulting Engineers. "The upgrades include the addition of a 100% outside air unit that provides properly filtered and conditioned fresh air to the breathing zones within the facility."

"In addition to increasing the levels of outside air throughout the building, The Rep has enhanced its internal air filtration system using Plasma Air technology," said Coty Vick, of RGB Mechanical Contractors. "Using bipolar ionization, the system proactively attacks airborne contaminants, including bacteria and virus cells."

"These upgrades," continued Jacks, "are intended to promote a healthy environment, better comfort, and a better overall experience for the attendees, performers, and employees of The Rep while they are within the facility."