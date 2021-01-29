Arkansas Public Theatre Presents BUYER AND CELLAR

Arkansas Public Theatre has announced it will return to the stage with Buyer and Cellar. Performances run February 5-14, 2021.

Written by Jonathan Tolins

Directed by Brenda Nemec

Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., he takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? BUYER & CELLAR is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

Learn more and purchase tickets at arkansaspublictheatre.org.