Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arkansas Public Theatre Presents BUYER AND CELLAR

Performances run February 5-14, 2021.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Arkansas Public Theatre has announced it will return to the stage with Buyer and Cellar. Performances run February 5-14, 2021.

Written by Jonathan Tolins
Directed by Brenda Nemec

Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., he takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? BUYER & CELLAR is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

Learn more and purchase tickets at arkansaspublictheatre.org.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley


Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Cleveland Orchestra Promotes Vinay Parameswaran To Associate Conductor
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • CPT Announces Virtual Winter Season: ALIVE ON LINE
  • Verb Ballets Announces New Works for the Virtual Stage