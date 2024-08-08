A RAISIN IN THE SUN To Be Presented At TheatreSquared On Its 65th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Raisin in the Sun, the American classic by Lorraine Hansberry, will open in TheatreSquared's West Theatre on Aug. 21 and run through Sept. 15.

Lorraine Hansberry's celebrated masterpiece unfolds on Chicago's South Side, delving into the divergent dreams and conflicts within the Younger family across three generations. The play paints a vivid portrait of their struggle to retain dignity amid a harsh and ever-changing world. With poignant depth, Hansberry's work continues to resonate as a searing testament of hope and inspiration.

"Arguably as well known today as it was epochal when it debuted in 1959…and like all great works, it has proved itself incessantly timely," says The New York Times of the highly decorated play, which collected multiple awards and nominations from esteemed institutions like the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Tony Awards, and the Drama Desk Awards.

"The play provides great insight to the struggle that many African Americans faced in this country in the 1950s through the lens of the Younger Family as they seek their own version of the American Dream," says T2 Director of New Play Development and A Raisin in the Sun director Dexter J. Singleton, who counts the play among his favorites.

In addition to its critical acclaim, the 1959 Broadway run of the play is known for breaking barriers in the theatrical world: It was the first show written by a Black American to be performed on Broadway, helmed by the first Black American to direct on Broadway.

"I think the play endures because it is very well written and structurally solid," says Singleton. "Lorraine Hansberry is considered to be one of the greatest playwrights of all time even though she wrote a handful of plays. The characters are challenging, rich, and multidimensional with a storyline that is clear and layered. This is an actors' play and all the roles are juicy and iconic. Some of the greatest actors of all time have played these roles: Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee and Denzel Washington, to name a few. It has been featured on TV, film, stages across the country and Broadway multiple times winning a number of major awards, including several Tonys over the years."

In addition to Singleton, the creative team includes Scenic Designer Baron Pugh, Costume Designer Kat Ibasco, Lighting Designer Jason Lynch, Sound Designer Bill Toles, Intimacy and Fight Choreographer Tome' Cousin, Dialect Coach Yetunde Felix-Ukwu, and Production Stage Manager Valos Lowe.



The cast includes Dominic Daniel as Walter Lee Younger, Jaquai Wade as Beneatha Younger, Kathy Tyree as Lena Younger, Vanessa R Butler as Ruth Younger, Judah Asher as Travis Younger, Tony N. King as Joseph Asagai, Jordan Williams as George Murchison, Justin Fletcher as Mr. Karl Lindner, and Justin Stewart as Bobo.



"This is an American classic that has profoundly shaped our nation's theatrical landscape," says T2 Executive Director Shannon A. Jones. "This year marks the 65th anniversary of the play, and its themes of racial tension, economic struggle, and the enduring pursuit of the American Dream remain incredibly resonant and relevant in today's world. We are excited and proud to bring this groundbreaking play to our stage, and we look forward to sharing its timeless message with our community."

Tickets

Performances of A Raisin in the Sun are scheduled Tues-Sat at 7:30pm, and Sat and Sun at 2pm at TheatreSquared's West Theatre on 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $30-$68. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full six-play packages starting at $180, with four-play flex packages starting at $106. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts on T2 merchandise and in The Commons Bar/Café.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $15 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.

