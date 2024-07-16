Steve H. Broadnax III and More Will Lead JITNEY at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JITNEY by August Wilson is headed to Arkansas Repertory Theatre next month. Performances will run August 6-18, 2024. Among the cast will be Broadway director Steve H. Broadnax III who will play the role of Doub. Broadnax III previously directed the 2021 Broadway production of Thoughts of a Colored Man.

The cast will also include Victor Musoni as Youngblood, Ryan Broussard as Booster, Robert Cornelius as Becker, Anthony Irons as Turnbo, Ireon Roach as Rena, Aaron Smith as Fielding, and Will Adams as Shealy.

Set in 1970s Pittsburgh, this richly textured, humor-filled drama follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed taxis. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss’ son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last.

Rated PG-13 for adult language and adult situations.

Performance Schedule:

August 6-8- Previews

August 9- Opening

August 10-18- Performances

Comments