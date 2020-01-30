Wynn Las Vegas Has Announce Additional Show Dates for Jo Koy's JUST KIDDING World Tour

After selling out three previously announced shows, Jo Koy will be adding new dates to his "Just Kidding World Tour" at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater. Fans will have two additional opportunities to catch the show on May 8 and 9, 2020. Tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: May 8 - 9 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $49.50 - $129.50 plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

One of today's most popular stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world - including three sold-out shows at Encore Theater in 2019 - and has broken ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. In addition to his four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, the comedian can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

Photo Credit: Mandee Johnson Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You