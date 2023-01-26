Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 26, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Michelle Johnson - A SONDHEIM SCRAPBOOK - The Smith Center - Myron's

Runners-Up: Dianna Ross - DIANNA ROSS IN CONCERT - Wynn, Michelle Johnson - LET IT BE - THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES - The Smith Center - Myron's, Michelle Johnson - A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS - The Smith Center - Myron's

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ashley Oblad - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Signature Productions

Runners-Up: Nicholas Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Neil Taffe & John Tomasello - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: Tracy Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Mark Waldrop - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater

Runners-Up: Romeo Lopez - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, Troy Heard - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre, Keith Dotson - SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Torrey Russell - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: Troy Heard - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater

Runners-Up: RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre, SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: AV Vegas - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: Marcus Randolph - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater

Runners-Up: RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company, THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kristen Alderson - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater

Runners-Up: Ayden Fafard - RENT - Broadway In The Hood (at The Center), Kalena Blake - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Seedling Theatre Company, Trenton Klinkefus - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Misty Easler - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: Kami Johnson - LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company, Erik Amblad - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre, Valerie Carpinter Bernstein - ON GOLDEN POND - Vegas Theatre Company

Best Play

Winner: AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Neil Taffe - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: Sin City Scenic - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Taylor Crousore - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater

Runners-Up: Tuesday Usry - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, Carly Sakolove - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater, Tuesday Usry - THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway In The HOOD

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Mervin Kennth Alexander - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: Venus Cobb - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre Brenna Folger - RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre ELF THE MUSICAL - Dynamic Productions

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Broadway In The HOOD

Runners-Up: Super Summer Theatre, Seedling Theatre Company, Signature Productions



Related Stories
February First Friday Is DOWN FOR ANYTHING With Celebration Of New Multimedia Downtown Cam Photo
February First Friday Is DOWN FOR ANYTHING With Celebration Of New Multimedia Downtown Campaign
First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is “Down for Anything” at the Feb. 3 event. The theme aligns with the new multi-media campaign recently launched by the city of Las Vegas that promotes Downtown Las Vegas as a place of diversity and inclusivity.
James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Las Vegas Engagement Photo
James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Las Vegas Engagement
James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
David Blaine Extends Residency At Resorts World Theatre; New Dates Throughout 2023 Photo
David Blaine Extends Residency At Resorts World Theatre; New Dates Throughout 2023
Due to overwhelming demand, AEG Presents and Resorts World have announced that magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist, David Blaine, will extend his DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES residency, exclusively at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Nate Bargatze Extends THE BE FUNNY Tour With Additional Performances At Encore Theater At Photo
Nate Bargatze Extends THE BE FUNNY Tour With Additional Performances At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas
Beloved comedian and resident headliner, Nate Bargatze, has announced his plans to return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas throughout 2023 with additional dates of “The Be Funny” Tour.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
share