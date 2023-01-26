Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Michelle Johnson - A SONDHEIM SCRAPBOOK - The Smith Center - Myron's



Runners-Up: Dianna Ross - DIANNA ROSS IN CONCERT - Wynn, Michelle Johnson - LET IT BE - THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES - The Smith Center - Myron's, Michelle Johnson - A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS - The Smith Center - Myron's

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ashley Oblad - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Signature Productions



Runners-Up: Nicholas Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Neil Taffe & John Tomasello - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: Tracy Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Mark Waldrop - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater



Runners-Up: Romeo Lopez - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, Troy Heard - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre, Keith Dotson - SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Torrey Russell - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: Troy Heard - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater



Runners-Up: RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre, SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: AV Vegas - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: Marcus Randolph - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater



Runners-Up: RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company, THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kristen Alderson - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater



Runners-Up: Ayden Fafard - RENT - Broadway In The Hood (at The Center), Kalena Blake - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Seedling Theatre Company, Trenton Klinkefus - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Misty Easler - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: Kami Johnson - LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company, Erik Amblad - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre, Valerie Carpinter Bernstein - ON GOLDEN POND - Vegas Theatre Company

Best Play

Winner: AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Neil Taffe - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: Sin City Scenic - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Taylor Crousore - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater



Runners-Up: Tuesday Usry - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, Carly Sakolove - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater, Tuesday Usry - THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway In The HOOD

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Mervin Kennth Alexander - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: Venus Cobb - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre Brenna Folger - RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre ELF THE MUSICAL - Dynamic Productions

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Broadway In The HOOD



Runners-Up: Super Summer Theatre, Seedling Theatre Company, Signature Productions