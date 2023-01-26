Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Michelle Johnson - A SONDHEIM SCRAPBOOK - The Smith Center - Myron's
Runners-Up: Dianna Ross - DIANNA ROSS IN CONCERT - Wynn, Michelle Johnson - LET IT BE - THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES - The Smith Center - Myron's, Michelle Johnson - A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS - The Smith Center - Myron's
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Ashley Oblad - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Signature Productions
Runners-Up: Nicholas Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Neil Taffe & John Tomasello - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: Tracy Foote - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Super Summer Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Mark Waldrop - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater
Runners-Up: Romeo Lopez - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, Troy Heard - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre, Keith Dotson - SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Torrey Russell - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: Troy Heard - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater
Runners-Up: RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre, SISTER ACT - Super Summer Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: AV Vegas - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: Marcus Randolph - THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater
Runners-Up: RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company, THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Kristen Alderson - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater
Runners-Up: Ayden Fafard - RENT - Broadway In The Hood (at The Center), Kalena Blake - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Seedling Theatre Company, Trenton Klinkefus - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Misty Easler - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: Kami Johnson - LITTLE WOMEN - Seedling Theatre Company, Erik Amblad - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre, Valerie Carpinter Bernstein - ON GOLDEN POND - Vegas Theatre Company
Best Play
Winner: AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Neil Taffe - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: Sin City Scenic - THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Taylor Crousore - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater
Runners-Up: Tuesday Usry - RENT - Broadway In The HOOD, Carly Sakolove - NEWSICAL THE MUSICAL - Majestic Repertory Theater, Tuesday Usry - THE COLOR PURPLE - Broadway In The HOOD
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Mervin Kennth Alexander - AMERICAN SON - Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: Venus Cobb - OLEANNA - Majestic Repertory Theatre Brenna Folger - RECENT TRAGIC EVENTS - A public fit
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: THE LION KING - Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: MATILDA - Super Summer Theatre ELF THE MUSICAL - Dynamic Productions
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Broadway In The HOOD
Runners-Up: Super Summer Theatre, Seedling Theatre Company, Signature Productions