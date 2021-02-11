Virgin Hotels Las Vegas To Open On March 25, 2021

Today, President and CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Richard "Boz" Bosworth announced that the highly anticipated reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is scheduled to open on Thursday, March 25th.

"It has been a journey, but to finally reach this milestone and confidently announce our opening date would not be possible without our incredible partners and construction team," said Bosworth. "Today we are not only celebrating the fact that we finally get to welcome back guests to the most exciting resort to open in Las Vegas in years, but we also get to bring our team members back to work."

Located off-Strip, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will be an integrated resort merging a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and feature three hotel towers with over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; and an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas teamed up with five world-class design and construction partners Rockwell Group, Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors, Studio Collective, Taylor International Corporation and McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. to complete the project during these unprecedented times.

Follow Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.virginhotelslv.com. To learn more about Virgin Hotels, visit virginhotels.com. For future developments please visit development.virginhotels.com.