Vegas Perspective Event Addresses Southern Nevada's Economic Recovery

More than 1,100 people registered to attend the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance's (LVGEA) first-ever virtual Vegas Perspective, marking the 40th anniversary of the event. Perspective is the region's premier source for community and economic development information, analysis and forecasting.

This year's theme centered on "Together, We Can: Partnering on a Path to Recovery." LVGEA President and CEO Jonas Peterson highlighted the need for partnership as a means to strenghten and protect the economy as the region recovers from the COVID-19 public health and economic crises. "We are going to bounce back," he said. "We are going to do it together."

Jim Murren-chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force and, previously, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International-provided an update on the task force's latest actions and goals. The task force aims to continue increasing testing capacity statewide and they are encouraging testing companies to put Nevada first. The task force is ensuring that Las Vegas is a public health safety destination.

Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst at Applied Analysis, delved into the data behind the COVID-19 recovery. He compared this year's public health crisis to the past recessions that have impacted Southern Nevada and shared figures pertaining to the unemployment insurance claims and stimulus packages. According to Aguero, economic development is more important today than any other point in the state's history. Economic development will be crucial to diversify and grow the economy moving forward.

Each of their presentations was followed by a Q&A portion moderated by Derrick Hill, LVGEA 50 Chairman and VP of Cox Business and Hospitality Network, and Shannon Petersen, Executive Vice President/Corporate Banking Manager, Nevada State Bank.

