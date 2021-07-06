Vegas Headliner Alain Nu to Attempt Mass 'Telekinesis' Feat

Alain Nu, "The Man Who Knows," will attempt to mysteriously bend 100-plus spoons using the power of his mind and his audience's collective minds during his one-man residency show "The Truth" on Friday, July 16, 5:00 p.m. at Alexis Park Resort, 375 E. Harmon Avenue.

From engagements at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., to the Four Seasons in Abu Dhabi, Nu has performed worldwide with his uncanny demonstrations of metal bending and other paranormal phenomena.

"Now that I've done 100-plus Vegas residency performances featuring spoon bending, I'll try for a personal best record by attempting to bend 100-plus spoons while engaging the collective minds of those who will be there to witness it," said Nu.

Star of the TLC Network television specials "The Mysterious World of Alain Nu," Nu is the author of "State of Mind: The Man Who Knows Reveals The Secrets of Mind Over Matter and "Picture Your ESP: Reveal Your Hidden Powers With The Nu ESP Test."

"When my residency opened last November, the audience was seated 25 feet from the stage under pandemic guidelines. Not only was it challenging for me to see the audience in a darkened showroom, but it was also difficult for the audience to fully experience the intriguing mysteries of metal bending," said Nu.

"Now that Vegas is fully reopening, I want to create what will be the largest telekinetic spoon bending live event ever attempted in Las Vegas," added Nu. "I'll have plenty of spoons available, but everyone attending can even bring their own spoons."

Nu cautioned that he will not be financially responsible for any private cutlery altered, metamorphosed or transformed during his performance.

"Hopefully, there won't be any complaints from restaurants on The Strip about missing silverware," added Nu. "I'm hoping to continue to entertain in Vegas without being charged with aiding and abetting in cutlery theft from area restaurants."

Performances of "The Truth starring Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows" are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Alexis Park Resort with tickets from $47.95 available at www.Ticketkite.com.