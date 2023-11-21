VIP Preview Party for The Composers Room Showcases Las Vegas Entertainment Stars

The entertainment brought fireworks to the stage for the celebration

The VIP Preview celebration for The Composers Room brought out the stars on Sunday, Nov. 19. Over 200 invited guests were welcomed into this newly opened showlounge and restaurant to enjoy a menu tasting, cocktails, and some of the biggest names in Las Vegas entertainment.

Guests were amazed by the beauty of the space and the personal touches throughout the venue. The walls are adorned with photos from the Costa family's personal collection to honor their contribution to Las Vegas entertainment. The past came to life with the artifacts on display, paying homage to Commercial Deli, which occupied the same space members of the Rat Pack would frequent.

"We hoped we've created a venue that is as special for the entertainers as it is for our guests," commented Damian Costa "Our goal was to create the place that Dean, Sammy, and Frank would want to hang out if they were thirty years old today. We think we've done that. This is our Vegas, our way. We believe that is what our guests are looking for."

Keith Thompson, musical director for this special event, collaborated with an impressive list of Las Vegas elite performers to celebrate the opening of this new venue. The band, Joey Singer, Mark Barrett, Bob Sachs, Jake Langley, and Mike Clark, easily transitioned from genre to genre as one performer after another entertained the audience. The first set, emceed by Keith, featured Vincent John, Giada Valenti, Brent Barrett and Bernie Blanks, Jimmy Hopper, and Philip Fortenberry.

Kelly Clinton took the mic and emceed the second set. After her opening number, she introduced Clint Holmes, Ms. Monet, Stephanie Calvert, Vita Drew, Chadwick Johnson, Earl Turner, Rose Kingsley and Marco Varela.

Finishing up the third set, Travis Cloer emceed and performed along with Cian Coey, Sarah Jessica Rhodes, Wes Winters, Kelly Vohnn, and Big Elvis.

The tavern stage came to life between sets as Jimmy Hopper, Vita Drew, and Wes Winters gave the guests a glimpse of their upcoming shows at The Composers Room.

The space includes a 150-seat theatre (Show lounge) with three seating levels: The Gold Circle, Rat Pack Row (which will offer dinner options), and general admission.

The Composers Room will open with the United States debut of Broadway Goes Hollywood, with the show nearly sold out. Thursday is Phantom Night with Rose Kingsley and Marco Varelo. Friday features Jimmy Hopper's residency, and on Saturday night, the legendary Jimmy Mulidore and his band take the stage.

Hours and days for The Composers Room are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.Tuesday to Sunday, When brunches are scheduled, doors will open at 11:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here. Follow on Facebook @ @thecomposersroom and @OurVegasOurWay and on IG @thecomposersroom. Join the VIP text club for special promo codes, invites, and discounts by texting TCR to 866-271-6157.

About Pompey Entertainment:

Pompey Entertainment is a Las Vegas-based company helmed by Las Vegas entertainment industry veteran Damian Costa, a successful entrepreneur, in partnership with Nick Cordaro. Pompey Entertainment provides focused expertise in all entertainment areas to multiple artists, shows, and venues.