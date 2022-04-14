UNLV Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-2023 Season

The UNLV Performing Arts Center has announced its 46th outstanding season for 2022-2023 presenting eight awe-inspiring artists and ensembles.

"We're so excited to be able to present a full season in 2022-2023 with new and returning artists; we're also happy we're able to continue to add educational experiences to many of our events," said Lori Cobo, Executive Director of the Performing Arts Center.

The season kicks off on Sept. 9, 2022 with the PAC debut of flamenco composer and guitar virtuoso Antonio Rey, winner of the 2020 Latin GRAMMY ® for Best Flamenco Album and beloved for his natural charm, prodigious musicality, dazzling speed, and soulful composition. Revel in the rich, melodious sounds of flamenco®-influenced by cultures around the world-performed by this master.

Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr - A Whirlwind of Circus on Sept. 24 presents an emotive and exhilarating tale about our choices for our planet and its resources, featuring a performance windmill as the centerpiece. Witness the unrelenting tug of war between man and nature in the name of progress as the artists harness human power to generate a unique acrobatic experience.

Perennial favorite the Montreal Guitar Trio (MG3) is back by popular demand on Oct. 7 this time with the California Guitar Trio (CGT) to form a doubly electrifying ensemble of six exceptional guitarists. Enjoy original compositions and new arrangements fusing progressive rock, world, jazz, and classical music in a joyful musical phenomenon.

Filled with music and holiday cheer, Mariachi Herencia de México: A Very Merry Christmas is the perfect addition to the holiday season on Dec. 10. The Latin GRAMMY ®-nominated group will perform Mexican and American favorites, including their hit "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Los Peces en el Rio," "Sleigh Ride," and "Mi Burrito Sabanero."

With sell-out performances worldwide, Mnozil Brass, one of the world's premier brass ensembles, captivates audiences and is set to perform for the first time at the PAC on March 3, 2023. Seamlessly blending technical virtuosity and comedic brilliance, this brass septet will perform a wide-ranging repertoire with fearlessness, immense technical skill, and typical Viennese "schmäh" (loosely translated: a kind of sarcastic charm!).

Sought-after Korean guitarist Bokyung Byun, 2021 winner of the Guitar Foundation of America's International Concert Artist Competition, will perform a stunning concert showcasing her gorgeous tone, immaculate technique, and sophisticated musicianship of contemporary and traditional works on March 24.

Originally scheduled to appear at the PAC in May 2020, Grammy-winning pianist Emanuel Ax will take the stage on April 20. His mix of technical precision and lustrous lyricism has earned him a reputation as one of the most beloved concert pianists of our time.

Be captivated by multifaceted guitarist Meng Su at the season's final performance (but her first at the PAC) on May 5 with her stunning virtuosity and refined artistry. Su often performs as part of the Beijing Guitar Duo, began studying the guitar at age five, and currently teaches at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

A full season subscription ticket package special offer - a 40 percent savings - is available only through June 30, with packages ranging from $129 to $201 for all eight performances.

Season tickets online at pac.unlv.edu or at Other discounted subscription packages are available. Single tickets for the 2022-23 season go on sale Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

When purchasing a subscription package or tickets, consider a donation to the Performing Arts Center to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.