Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 CRISS ANGEL MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Due to high demand and sold out shows, tickets to all 2022 performances of Criss Angel MINDFREAK, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino are on sale now.

Called "The Biggest Name in Las Vegas Magic" by Bloomberg Business Week, Angel continues to astonish fans from all over the world on his custom designed stage inside the Criss Angel Theater.

Tickets start at $69 plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased by visiting CrissAngel.com or Ticketmaster.com/crissangel.

The mind-blowing, enigmatic immersive spectacular showcases Angel's iconic and revolutionary illusions punctuated by cutting-edge technology in his state-of-the-art theater. The box office smash -- based on the TV series sensation Criss Angel MINDFREAK as earned countless awards from the industry's most coveted organizations and publications including the International Brotherhood of Magicians "Lifetime Achievement Award" and "The Greatest of All Time" by the largest magic publication in the world. The Huffington Post called MINDFREAK "The magic event of a lifetime!"

"The reception I've received since we returned has been overwhelming and the show has never been better," said Angel. "We want to give our fans who are making their 2022 travel plans the opportunity to lock up their tickets for next year now as tickets have been hard to come by since we have been back."

Criss Angel MINDFREAK performs in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $69 plus tax and applicable fees, and can be purchased by visiting CrissAngel.com,Ticketmaster.com/crissangel, or by calling (855) 234-7469. For groups of 25 or more, please call (855) 234-7469 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@caesars.com.