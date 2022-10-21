Tickets Now On Sale For All 2023 BLUE MAN GROUP Las Vegas Performances

Tickets are now on sale for international musical sensation, Blue Man Group, for all 2023 Las Vegas performances. The iconic show is known for constantly evolving, creative instrumentals, over-the-top nonverbal communication and outrageous surprises.

The high-energy production immerses guests in a world full of music, laughter and art inside the custom theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Tickets can be purchased online at www.blueman.com/las-vegas.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

8 p.m. shows only:

Jan. 5-8, 17-18, 23-24, 30-31

Feb. 1

April 17-19

May 1-3, 15-17, 22-23

Sept. 13, 18, 20, 25

Oct. 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30-31

DARK DAYS

Jan. 25

Feb. 12

March 29

May 24

Aug. 30

Sept. 27

Nov. 29

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES

2 p.m. performance:

Jan. 1, 14

Feb. 18-20

March 10-18

May 27-28

July 1-3, 8, 15, 22, 29

Aug. 5, 12

Sept. 2

Nov. 20-23, 25

Dec. 18-22

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. performances:

July 4

1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. performances:

Nov. 24

Dec. 23, 26, 30

4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. performances:

Dec. 24-25, 27-29

1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances:

Dec. 31

TICKET PRICES

Tickets start at $49

*Note: Prices do not include tax and fees

ADDITIONAL INFO

TO BOOK TICKETS:

Call 1.800.blueman

Go to blueman.com/las-vegas

*Please note show schedules are subject to change.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.