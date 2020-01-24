Three Square Food Bank Announces Return of LAS VEGAS RESTAURANT WEEK June 8-19

Three Square Food Bank announced today the return of the highly anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Week, taking place June 8-19. Now in its 14th installment, the 12-day event gives restaurants throughout Southern Nevada the opportunity to give back through the culinary arts.



Three Square encourages restaurant owners and chefs to "save the date" and register for the 12-day culinary event. Interested restaurants should contact Three Square's Will Edwards at 702.909.5519 or wedwards@threesquare.org.



During Las Vegas Restaurant Week, participating restaurants across Southern Nevada develop prix fixe menus - some offering breakfast, brunch, lunch and/or dinner - at price points ranging from $20 to $80. A fixed portion of the meal's cost will directly support Three Square and the one in eight Southern Nevadans that are food insecure.



"From local mom-and-pop eateries to celebrity-owned restaurants along the Strip, Las Vegas Restaurant Week is a time when the culinary and greater Southern Nevada communities come together to make a difference in the fight against hunger," said Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. "This event continues to be a success year-after-year because of the generosity of the people who live and work here. Thanks to our amazing neighbors across the valley, we're able to continue our mission of pursuing a hunger-free community."



Mapping out plans for Las Vegas Restaurant Week will be even easier this year, thanks to the new mobile-friendly website RestaurantWeekLV.org. The website will launch approximately two weeks before Las Vegas Restaurant Week begins, providing a complete list of participating restaurants, prix fixe menus, as well as the option to make reservations. Restaurant-goers can filter through dining options and easily "favorite" and share menus with friends.



In 2019, Las Vegas Restaurant Week smashed previous records, totaling $260,000 and allowing Three Square to provide approximately 780,000 meals to the more than 272,000 food insecure residents in Southern Nevada.



About Three Square Food Bank

Established in 2007 to provide hunger relief, Three Square Food Bank offers wholesome, nutritious food to nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and feeding sites that serve a wide range of Southern Nevadans. A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers to efficiently and effectively work together to serve those in our community struggling with hunger. Three Square currently provides more than 41 million meals - the equivalent of more than 50 million pounds of food and grocery product - per year through a network of community partners. Three Square is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks. For additional information visit threesquare.org. For the latest news and events on Three Square, visit Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter (@threesquarelv).

