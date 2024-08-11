The UNLV Performing Arts Center Unveils 48th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For its 2024-2025 season, the UNLV Performing Arts Center has announced a lineup of eclectic and award-winning artists, representing international artistry in dance, instrumentals and song.

The season opens on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. with an exceptionally moving company of dancers. BODYTRAFFIC, a group that thrives off their Los Angeles roots, brings stunning performers, technical mastery, and commitment to the most innovative repertoire created by renown choreographers to the UNLV PAC.

Then, on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., the Beijing Guitar Duo brings their classic, elegant sound to the UNLV PAC stage. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated Beijing Guitar Duo–Meng Su & Yameng Wang–continue their international concert career in Las Vegas, having performed at astounding venues such as the Concertgebouw, Palau de Música, Tchaikovsky Hall and The National Theatre in Beijing.

On Nevada Day, Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. the UNLV PAC presents Disney • Pixar's Coco Live to Film Concert. Enjoy a one-of-a-kind family experience with the Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino's musical score performed on modern, pre-Hispanic, and colonial era instruments along with the film played live on a big screen!

Enjoy a fascinating musical fusion between modern instrumentation, progressive rock, and original transcriptions of classical repertoire with ArcoStrum. The multi-instrumental, award-winning duo–TY Zhang & Strauss Shi–embody charisma, virtuosity, and incredible chemistry onstage for a night of musical exploration. Prepare to be charmed on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Returning to the UNLV PAC, a cappella sensation Voctave sings once more on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. With over 150 million video views on social media and frequent top 10 albums, these Billboard-charting vocalists bring artistic arrangements to life, representing a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences.

The following week, Raphaël Feuillâtre takes the UNLV PAC stage on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. He brings with him an impressive list of accolades for a burgeoning career. Hailing from Djibouti, Feuillâtre represents “the face of guitar” according to France Musique. He has been selected as one of eight classical revelations by ADAMI in 2021 and is one of few guitarists to be signed by legendary label Deutsche Grammophon.

The ABT Studio Company returns to the UNLV PAC on Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 7:30 p.m. to share the artistry, professionalism, and innovation of the American Ballet Theatre. The exceptionally promising young dancers (ages 17-21) tour worldwide, showcasing true talent through programs featuring a dynamic blend of classical and neoclassical canons alongside contemporary and newly commissioned works.

Gracing the stage with a recent win from the Guitar Foundation of America International Ensemble Competition in 2023, the Mēla Guitar Quartet joins us in Vegas from their home base in the United Kingdom. Known for their technical brilliance, the quartet brings an impressive repertoire of adventurous arrangements of beloved orchestral works, and commissions of new music tailored to their talents. The quartet will perform at the UNLV PAC on Saturday, Mar. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The UNLV Performing Arts Center is also pleased to announce the gracious sponsors of this season's featured guitar artists, Dr. Mitchell and Pearl Forman. The Formans have partnered with the UNLV PAC to present guitar artistry for more than 15 years. Mitchell helped found the Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine in Henderson, served two terms as president of the Clark County Medical Society, and is the director of the rheumatology fellowship program at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV. Until her retirement, Pearl taught in the Physician Assistant Studies program at Touro University.

The Performing Arts Center is offering a season subscription (tickets to all eight performances). Patrons who purchase their packages between August 2-9, 2024 will get 40% off (each ticket is less than $30). After August 9, a subscription to the full season will be 25% off.

Season tickets may be purchased online at pac.unlv.edu beginning August 2. Beginning Tuesday, August 6, season tickets may also be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), or at the PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Other discounted subscription packages are available. Single tickets for the 2024-25 season go on sale Friday, August 23, 2024.

When purchasing a subscription package or tickets, consider a donation to the UNLV PAC to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.

About UNLV Performing Arts Center

The UNLV Performing Arts Center is the original home for the arts in Southern Nevada; it opened in 1976 and celebrates its 48th season in 2024/25. A self-sustaining unit of UNLV, the PAC operates like many other arts organizations: costs for shows we produce, some facilities improvements, and other projects we undertake come from ticket sales, rentals, and donations. It hosts a variety of performances and events and is home to self-produced events plus productions of the Nevada Conservatory Theatre, UNLV School of Music, UNLV Dance, the Las Vegas Men's Chorus, among many other community arts presenters, and various Clark County School District fine arts festivals and concerts. For further information, visit pac.unlv.edu.

