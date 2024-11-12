Terry Fator Comes to Las Vegas This Holiday Season With A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Terry Fator's annual Las Vegas tradition, "A Very Terry Christmas” will return this holiday season. This all-new holiday spectacular is filled with music and laughter from the award-winning singer, ventriloquist, comedian and winner of "America's Got Talent.” Fator's tidings of laughter and joy will enchant audiences this holiday season from Friday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at The STRAT Theater inside The STRAT, Hotel, Casino & Tower in Las Vegas. Tickets on sale now.

"A Very Terry Christmas" is a family-friendly holiday spectacular featuring some of the best songs of season, blending Terry's renowned singing, comedy, ventriloquism and celebrity impressions. The interactive multimedia show will feature timeless classics including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Sleigh Ride" and "Santa Clause Is Coming to Town," as well as a special performance of “The Prayer” with fellow AGT winner (Season 12) and ventriloquist, Darci Lynne. In addition, Terry's self-penned “Christmas in Las Vegas” is sure to bring a smile to audiences who should bundle up for a literal “snow-filled” experience inside theater.

These holiday performances showcase not only Terry's exceptional vocal range and humor, but also his captivating "voices" of some of his most beloved puppet characters. Joining Terry on stage will be Julius, the Apollo Theater legend, performing a unique Barry White rendition of "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel;" Duggie, the slackers' comical take on "The Night Before Christmas;" Fernando, the Latin Lover's “Feliz Navidad;” Vicki the Cougar's “Merry Christmas Darling” and of course, Winston the Impersonating Turtle, with a few surprises of his own!

