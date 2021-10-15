THE SANDMAN Debuts In Time For Halloween at Majestic Repertory Theatre

To mark the beginning of their sixth year, Majestic Repertory Theatre is producing the American premiere of The Sandman - a new musical by the writers of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Bandstand, Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor. Oberacker is also the Music Director for Cirque du Soleil's KA.

Drawn from the nightmarish fantasy of E.T.A. Hoffmann, author of The Nutcracker, comes a new and darkly comic musical tale - The Sandman. When the family of an ingenious German clockmaker engages a new nanny to care for the children, a series of bizarre and unnatural events begin to unfold. As the Strauss family is thrust ever deeper into chaos, the sinister forces at play are revealed - forces from which only the children may be able to save them.

Producing The Sandman is an opportunity for the award-winning theatre company to make an impactful return to live production in their 99-seat storefront in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District.

The writers selected Majestic Repertory Theater for their American premiere because of its reputation for tackling daring, new works. Originally slated for Fall 2020, Majestic Rep is excited to finally bring this Little Nightmare Musical to gleefully ghoulish light.

The Sandman features a cast of performers including Ashlee Grubbs (Hulu's PEN15), Annette Houlihan Verdolino (Menopause the Musical), and Daz Weller, Artistic Director of Vegas Theatre Company. The production is directed by Troy Heard.

Performances of The Sandman will begin October 28, 2021, at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89104. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com

Since 2016, Las Vegas's Majestic Repertory Theatre has been home to a very diverse group of theatre artists: actors, writers, directors, and designers. Majestic's work - particularly in immersive and experiential productions - has been featured in national and global media, including The New York Times, USA Today, CNN, Good Morning America, and more.