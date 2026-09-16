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THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK Extends Las Vegas Run at Rio Hotel & Casino

The adults-only theatrical experience blends burlesque, comedy, and science-fiction spectacle with familiar character reimaginings.

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THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK Extends Las Vegas Run at Rio Hotel & Casino

The Empire Strips Back – A Burlesque Parody has extended its engagement at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas through May 4, 2029.

Blending burlesque, comedy and science-fiction-inspired spectacle, the adults-only production reimagines familiar characters and archetypes through choreography, humor and theatrical performances. The production has sold more than 400,000 tickets to date.

“Having the Force with us through 2029 is such an exciting and pivotal time for the production,” said theatrical producer David Foster. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming audiences to this equally entertaining and unforgettable parody that works so perfectly at Rio Hotel & Casino.”

The production features takes on Droids, Stormtroopers, Boba Fett and other characters inspired by the Star Wars universe.

Tickets for The Empire Strips Back are on sale now. Showtimes and additional ticket information are available at TheEmpireStripsBack.com.

Additional information about the venue is available at Rio Las Vegas.

The Empire Strips Back is a parody production and is not sponsored, endorsed by or affiliated with Disney, Lucasfilm Entertainment Company Ltd., Lucasfilm Ltd. or their subsidiaries, affiliated companies or third-party licensors.


Photo Credit: Craig Ridgwell)
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