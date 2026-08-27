Video: SUFFS Green Valley High School Cast Performs at Nevada HS Musical Theater Awards

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The Green Valley High School cast of SUFFS made an appearance at The Smith Center's 2026 Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards! The venue has shared a video of the Green Valley High School students performing "Keep Marching" from the Tony-winning musical, led by Outstanding Lead Actress finalist MOLLY MCCARTNEY in the role of Alice Paul.

Tony Award-winning artist Shaina Taub gave select high schools special production grants to stage her acclaimed Tony-winning musical SUFFS. Green Valley High School was chosen as one of those schools, and its students performed the show for the Las Vegas Valley community last spring before earning recognition at the regional awards program.

The performance was recorded as part of the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards, a program hosted by The Smith Center that celebrates student theater work from schools across the region. Green Valley's staging of SUFFS was singled out as a Featured School Production Number, putting the students' rendition of "Keep Marching" in the spotlight as part of the celebration.

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