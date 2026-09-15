Craig Ferguson to Perform Stand-Up Comedy at Rio Hotel & Casino

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Emmy Award-winning comedian Craig Ferguson will perform at Rio Hotel & Casino's Penn & Teller Theater on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Ferguson is a Peabody Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian whose career spans television, film, stage and stand-up comedy. He hosted CBS' 'The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson' for 10 years, earning a devoted following with his quick wit, candid storytelling and unpredictable approach to late-night television.

Before his late-night run, Ferguson starred as Nigel Wick on 'The Drew Carey Show.' His television credits also include 'Celebrity Name Game,' for which he won two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host, as well as the History Channel series 'Join or Die' and ABC's 'The Hustler.'

A multiple Grammy nominee, Ferguson has released several stand-up specials, including 'I'm Here to Help,' 'Just Being Honest' and 'Tickle Fight.' He has performed at sold-out theaters throughout North America, including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall. Ferguson is also a New York Times bestselling author of 'American on Purpose' and 'Riding the Elephant.'

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit riolasvegas.com.

About Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Rio Hotel & Casino, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is located just one block off the Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Road. The resort features more than 2,500 suite-sized guestrooms, including 1,500 newly remodeled suites in the Ipanema Tower. Highlights include a reimagined 117,000-square-foot casino floor with 800 slot machines and 40 table games, a 3-acre pool paradise, and an evolving lineup of dining and nightlife options including Canteen Food Hall, Eggslut, Lapa Lounge, Revolution Bar & Grill, The Kitchen Table and High Stakes Vegas by acclaimed Chef James Trees. With 220,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, the property is also well-suited for conferences, trade shows, and large-scale events. The entertainment program features a standout roster of resident shows, including the long-running magic duo Penn & Teller, the visually stunning WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, The Empire Strips Back, a sci-fi burlesque parody with cult appeal, and Comedy Cellar, the West Coast outpost of the iconic New York comedy club. For more information, visit riolasvegas.com.

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