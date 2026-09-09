Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Categories
- Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Dance Production
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Performer In A Play
- Best Play
- Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
- Favorite Local Theatre
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Absolute Britney
Notoriety (9/25-9/26) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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House of Magic
Delirious Comedy Club (9/01-12/31)
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NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway (10/04-10/04)
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Sammy Hagar at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM (9/18-9/18)
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The Eagles
The Sphere (9/19-9/19)
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The Book of Mormon
The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort (11/04-11/15)
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The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Venetian Resort and Hotel (11/04-11/15)
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The Book of Mormon
Venetian Resort and Hotel (11/04-11/15)
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Buck A Poem
Open-Door Playhouse (8/12-9/12)
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Godsmack
PH Live At Planet Hollywood (9/11-9/11)