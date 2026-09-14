AHA to Bring Oprah Winfrey to Sphere for Immersive Live Experience

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A brand-new visual, musically immersive symphony of senses, 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA' will launch for a once-in-a-lifetime event live at Sphere in Las Vegas for one weekend April 2, 3 and 4, 2027. Created by a global collective of musicians, artists and storytellers, Oprah Winfrey will appear live on stage alongside a variety of special performances that take guests on a profound journey of wonder, joy, and the ultimate 'A-ha.' Presale sign-up and weekend packages are available to reserve now at AHALive.com.

''AHA' is a dream that came to me as I sat in awe at the opening night of U2 at the Sphere, mesmerized by the possibilities of how the space could be used as a tool for creating greater awareness and understanding of ourselves and our connection to each other,' said Winfrey. 'Creating this experience has felt like the culmination of what I've spoken about and worked towards my entire life.'

During the two-hour show, Oprah will appear live on stage along with special guests including groundbreaking performances from seven-time Grammy Award-winner Jacob Collier; poet and acclaimed author Ocean Vuong; musician Ajeet; and gospel singer Wintley Phipps, among others.

The collaboration brings together the best in their fields, with musical direction and original music from Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter; Grammy Award-winning musician and vocal director Jason White; and Grammy-nominated composer, producer, and electronic artist Jon Hopkins. Additionally, writing from MacArthur 'Genius' Grant recipient, Oscar-winning screenwriter (Moonlight) and current Artistic Director of Geffen Playhouse Tarell Alvin McCraney; with original works by artist Es Devlin and the Plum Village Monks.

This journey of light, sound, music, storytelling, nature and shared humanity is designed by a world-renowned producing team including director Ethan Tobman, and produced by Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe-nominated founder and CEO of Silent House Group, Baz Halpin. Presented by Live Nation, the event is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, along with Producer of The Life You Want Tour, Founder of Together Live, and co-founder of Godmothers bookstore, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Harpo Entertainment's Emmy Award-winning executive producer Tara McNally Montgomery; Emmy Award-winning co-founder and partner of Fulwell Entertainment, Ben Winston; award-winning social entrepreneur Andrew Maxwell Mangino and Consulting Producer and Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp.

These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

Tickets start at $145. For more information on presale sign-up and travel packages visit AHALive.com. General on sale begins September 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company is the official Hotel Experience package partner for AHA's historic launch at Sphere and is the only way to access ticket bundles. Attendees can purchase various Vibee packages through the official presale beginning Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. All Vibee packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the resort connected to Sphere, a choice of GA floor or reserved seat at Sphere, a collectible laminate and lanyard, and access to the immersive AHA Experience fan pop-up, with upgraded package options offering additional perks and add-ons. For more information and early access to tickets through Vibee's packages, please visit ahalive.com. Special guests subject to change.

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