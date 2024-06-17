TAYLOR SHINES — THE LASER SPECTACULAR Arrives At The Theater At Virgin Hotels This Fall

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
TAYLOR SHINES — THE LASER SPECTACULAR Arrives At The Theater At Virgin Hotels This Fall
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Taylor Shines — The Laser Spectacular illuminates The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

LATEST NEWS

Feature: RomCom QUEEN OF KNIVES to Premiere in Las Vegas at The Beverly Theater
FRANKY PEREZ Adds Two More Shows to Las Vegas Residency Inbox
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Pioneer Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
Spotlight: PETER PAN at The Smith Center

Taylor Shines – The Laser Spectacular is an immersive concert experience celebrating the illustrious music career of global music icon, Taylor Swift. This event will feature a laser display, large-screen video projection, and a live performance by DJ Jexxa.

Fans are invited to relive the magic of Taylor's music and let their hearts sing along during this thrilling two-hour presentation of Taylor's greatest hits, including favorites like "Anti-Hero," "Love Story," "You Belong with Me," and "Shake it Off." 

Tickets

This family-friendly production, designed exclusively for Swifties of all ages, promises Taylor Swift fans a must-see performance like no other. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos