TAYLOR SHINES — THE LASER SPECTACULAR Arrives At The Theater At Virgin Hotels This Fall

Taylor Shines — The Laser Spectacular illuminates The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Taylor Shines – The Laser Spectacular is an immersive concert experience celebrating the illustrious music career of global music icon, Taylor Swift. This event will feature a laser display, large-screen video projection, and a live performance by DJ Jexxa.

Fans are invited to relive the magic of Taylor's music and let their hearts sing along during this thrilling two-hour presentation of Taylor's greatest hits, including favorites like "Anti-Hero," "Love Story," "You Belong with Me," and "Shake it Off."

Tickets

This family-friendly production, designed exclusively for Swifties of all ages, promises Taylor Swift fans a must-see performance like no other. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

