Spotlight: THE SKIVVIES at Smith Center

The Skivvies bring their critically acclaimed, comedy-pop, undie-rock, electric cello and ukulele driven smorgasbord of genre hopping delights. Featuring Broadway singer-multi-instrumentalists Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, the duo has been hailed as a "must-see" by Perez Hilton and "legendary" by the BBC.

As one reviewer from BroadwayWorld noted, "At a Skivvies show, audiences will find love and friendship with their fellow humans, artists of varying ages, shapes, sizes, body types, all of whom are on stage to entertain, enlighten, illuminate and make people happy...There is no negativity at a Skivvies show, only solidarity in art and companionship. Audience members will leave a Skivvies show happy that they came, glad that they participated, and feeling filled with humanity."

The Skivvies performances feature special appearances at each show. At this performance: Broadway’s Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Emerson Collins (RENT on Fox), Blake McIver (Full House), Lorena Peril (Fantasy at Luxor), Gabie Lopez (Mad Apple Las Vegas), Kit Treece (Jersey Boys) and Anne Martinez (BAZ The Musical).