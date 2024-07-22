Mariah Carey Adds New 2025 Dates to Las Vegas Engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As she prepares to return to Dolby Live at Park MGM with her headlining residency this Friday, July 26, Mariah Carey, the elusive chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, has announced additional 2025 dates for her exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas. The eight additional performances will kick off on January 31, 2025 and go through February 15, 2025 (see below for full date details). Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

Since launching this past April, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas has been praised by fans and critics alike, with People saying, “Mariah Carey and Las Vegas belong together … her latest spectacular show was a definite crowd pleaser,” Billboard touting “this was one ride that you never wanted to end,” and Las Vegas Weekly calling the show “a gift to fans” and a “treasure box of hits.”

The show chronicles Mariah’s life story and musical journey from the beginning of her career throughout her biggest hits and fan favorites, culminating with The Emancipation of Mimi with its major smashes including “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off” and “Don't Forget About Us,” as well as beloved album cuts like “Circles,” “Your Girl” and more. Mariah sprinkles humor as well as personal stories through the musical experience.

Citi is the official card of Mariah’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, July 25 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT and members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, will have access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, July 25 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The eight new performances going on sale are:

January 2025: 31

February 2025: 1, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 & 15

A limited number of tickets are available for the following previously announced performances:

July 2024: 26, 27 & 31

August 2024: 2, 3, 7, 9 & 10

