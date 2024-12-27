Sphere to Ring in 2025 with New Year's Eve Exosphere Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sphere Entertainment Co. will present the “Sphere New Year’s Eve Celebration” – a custom Exosphere content show to ring in 2025 on the world’s largest LED screen. This show will include a celebration of major cities around the world as different timezones approach midnight, culminating with Sphere serving as Las Vegas’ official countdown to 2025 as part of the destination’s citywide New Year’s Eve fireworks show. And immediately after the clock strikes midnight, Sphere will showcase content from Afterlife Presents Anyma ‘The End of Genesys,’ which will play inside Sphere on New Year’s Eve. The Sphere New Year’s Eve Celebration will also feature a festive Lexus activation and art from XO Artist UON Visuals.



“Sphere is a global landmark, and we’re excited to be sharing New Year’s Eve with our fans around the world through our Exosphere show,” said Jen Koester, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sphere. “New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas is one of the world’s marquee celebrations, and we’re proud to be working with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Lexus, and Anyma to ring in 2025 as only Sphere can.”



The Sphere New Year’s Eve Celebration will kick off at 5:00am PT on December 31 when Sydney, Australia welcomes in 2025. Throughout the day, the Exosphere will display dynamic imagery with countdowns ahead of global cities – including Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, London, Buenos Aires, New York, Chicago and Denver – ringing in the New Year. The final 30-second countdown to midnight in Las Vegas will serve as the city’s official countdown to “Making Vegas Memories,” the theme of this year’s “America’s Party 2025” pyrotechnic show in which fireworks are launched from the rooftops of nine resort properties across the Las Vegas Strip.



At midnight, Sphere and Anyma – who is the first electronic artist to perform at Sphere and will be playing the fifth night of his eight show residency – will unveil a special moment on the Exosphere, giving fans an unprecedented glimpse into the opening sequence of his highly-anticipated show.



The Exosphere will also feature art from self-described “psychedelic math artist” UON Visuals – the latest artist to create art exclusively for the Exosphere as part of Sphere’s XO Art program. UON Visuals is a 3D artist based in Vancouver, British Columbia, who uses math formulas and code to craft intricate animated patterns and dynamic color spectrums that engage the senses.



Fans celebrating both on the ground in Las Vegas and watching online via XO Stream, the Exosphere’s 24/7 livestream, can tune in to the custom content starting at 5:00am PT on Tuesday, December 31. XO Stream is available on thesphere.com.



Since the Exosphere was first illuminated on July 4, 2023, it has captured worldwide attention for its impactful visuals. At 580,000 square feet, the Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks. Each puck contains 48 individual LEDs, with each diode capable of displaying more than one billion different colors – creating a vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline.



