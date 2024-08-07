Sir Rod Stewart Returning to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back by popular demand, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer, songwriter and performer Rod Stewart has announced that he will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2025 with “The Encore Shows.”

Presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation zegas, “The Encore Shows” will feature his biggest hits, plus surprises from the songbook, swing, as well as deep cuts, and stunning new production elements.

Following 200 performances of his remarkable and critically acclaimed 13-year residency, "Rod Stewart: The Hits.,” the rock icon realized that he’s having too much fun to completely end it … so he’s coming back for an encore!

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of “The Encore Shows” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT until Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit HERE.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale running Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Monday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased online HERE. Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The 12 new concerts going on sale are:

March 2025: 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

May 2025: 29, 31

June 2025: 1, 5, 7, 8

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with over 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the Great American Songbook; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career. He’s earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. For more information visit RodStewart.com and follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

Comments