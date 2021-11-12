SARAH HESTER ROSS LIVE: MUSIC & COMEDY Invites Fans To Celebrate Final Show Of 2021 At Notoriety Live

Sarah Hester Ross is inviting fans to celebrate this year's final performance of her resident production at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis with a bang! The multi-talented musical comedian will perform her very last show of 2021 at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. and film an all-new comedy special.



"I am so grateful to Notoriety, and ending my limited engagement will be bittersweet," said Hester Ross. "I'm ecstatic to invite guests to be in the audience for the filming of my new on-stage comedy special."



Hester Ross began her originally planned month-long production, "Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy" at Notoriety Live on Thursday, Sept. 2. After only three performances, the show was extended at the downtown venue through November.



The world-traveling entertainer, who was named "Best Comedian" by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2020, wrote, directed and produced the one-of-a-kind music and comedy show that features the original material that has garnered her millions of social media followers, as well as new songs that leave audiences rolling in the aisles.



The viral TikTok star, who was featured on "America's Got Talent" and "The Dr. Demento Show," also performs at Bar at Times Square at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, in the top-rated dueling piano show in Las Vegas.



Hester Ross recently released a self-written single, "Don't Be a Ball Sack," as well as a comedy album, "It's All a Joke." She has been a featured performer at L.A. Comedy Club's Dragon Room, Four Funny F:-)ckers, Laugh Factory and many other acclaimed venues.



Hester Ross has performed in "Raiding the Rock Vault" and "The D*Word: A Musical," and has musically directed and written for "Spoofical the Musical," "Worst Show in Vegas" and produced and starred in "Pianos to the Death Game Show" in Orlando and Las Vegas.



Hester Ross presents a formidable combination of musical and theatrical talents, which has earned her a reputation for good-natured comedic exuberance, both on and off stage, as well as the moniker, "The Hilarious Redhead."



"Sarah Hester Ross LIVE: Music & Comedy" performs at 9 p.m. through Nov. 18 at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis. A limited number of tickets for the final show of the year start at $35 (plus taxes and fees) and are now on sale at sarahhesterross.com/shows.