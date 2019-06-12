SESAME STREET LIVE! MAKE YOUR MAGIC Comes To Orleans Arena This Winter

Jun. 12, 2019  

The iconic children's show Sesame Street is bringing its celebrated production - "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" - to the Orleans Arena on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

In partnership with the non-profit, educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and more in a magical adventure live on stage.

With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that's sure to get everyone out of their seats, "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.

For more information about Sesame Street Live!, please visit www.sesamestreetlive.com. Tickets are now available

Tickets start at $20 plus fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.sesamestreetlive.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.



