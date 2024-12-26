Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum Unveils January Events Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will offer a variety of events throughout January, including its first Free Saturday of the new year; a holistic sound healing experience; a gentle yet invigorating yoga class; and a Museum Selfie Week celebration.

On Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum will welcome guests of all ages to the first Free Saturday of the new year. This event invites individuals from across the Las Vegas Valley to explore the museum's diverse collection, engage with art through interactive activities, and enjoy a day of shared creativity. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved here.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., the museum will host an immersive Sound Bath session led by sound healing expert Terry Mahoney. The session will envelop participants in soothing and restorative vibrations. Guests are encouraged to bring water, yoga mats, blankets, and pillows to enhance their comfort during the experience. Tickets are $30 per session and are available for purchase here.

On Sunday, Jan. 12 from 1 to 2 p.m., the museum will host its Beginning Yoga Class for Seniors, led by Maureen Heher Karaffa, a Las Vegas-based yoga instructor with over 40 years of experience. The class is designed to be adaptable, catering to those who prefer a seated yoga experience as well and will focus on improving balance, strength, and flexibility for older adults, promoting overall well-being through guided stretching and movements. While the session is senior-focused, guests of all ages are encouraged to participate. Tickets are $20 per session and are available for purchase here.

The museum will celebrate Museum Selfie Week from Sunday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Guests who purchase tickets, visit during Museum Selfie Week, and tag the museum in their selfie posts will receive an art card from the museum bookstore. General admission tickets are $20 and are available for purchase here. Note: The museum is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Museum Selfie Day: Mar Dixon originated Museum Selfie Day in January 2015 after visiting several museums with her young daughter. She managed a website dedicated to museums, art, and culture, which inspired her to create this fun event. At that time, Dixon ran a website focused on museums, art, and culture. She envisioned a one-day, crowd-sourced event to raise awareness of the significant collections housed in national and regional museums.

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum is a unique and hidden gem in northwest Las Vegas. The 10,500-square-foot museum captures the extraordinary breadth of Abbey’s art, from abstract expressionist paintings to figure drawings, monumental sculptures and beyond. The museum property also features a courtyard, desert garden, outdoor sculpture garden and Abbey’s studio.

For more information about the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, to plan a visit or to make a reservation, go to www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

Comments