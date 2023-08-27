Righteous Brothers' Bucky Heard Will Star in New Musical BREATHE THE SKY

Tickets are now on sale for Breathe the Sky, the new musical presentation written and directed by Three-time Tony Award winner and Boulder City, NV resident Kathleen K. Johnson. Featuring a cast of Las Vegas favorites led by The Righteous Brothers' Bucky Heard, the show will play Myron's At The Smith Center on September 11th and 12th for two special performances only.

Johnson is a seven-time Tony and Drama Desk award nominee who won three Tony awards as a producer of Hair, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. She is the author of the Off-Broadway play Fiercely Independent and developed the musical South Street, which had its out-of-town try-out at The Pasadena Playhouse. On Broadway, she produced Blithe Spirit starring Angela Lansbury, The Lyons starring Linda Lavin, Laurence Fishburne in American Buffalo, Al Pacino in China Doll and Glengarry Glen Ross, Sylvia starring Matthew Broderick, A Life in the Theatre starring Patrick Stewart, David Mamet's Race starring James Spader and Kerry Washington, and the all-star revival of The Best Man starring Candice Bergen, James Earl Jones, Angela Lansbury, John Larroquette, and Eric McCormack.

Breathe The Sky is a joyous celebration of life and friendship told through a mix of classic and original songs sung by a group of talented singers who take to the mic for singer-songwriter night at their favorite upscale bar. Bucky Heard, currently touring with the Righteous Brothers, leads the group of performers by encouraging them to sing live in front of an audience.

Songs performed in this unique presentation include American hits Peaceful Easy Feeling, Hit the Road Jack, and Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better); songs recorded by Etta James, Chris Stapleton, and Elvis Presley; and new songs by legendary songwriters Richard Addrisi (Never My Love) and Jack Tempchin (Peaceful Easy Feeling). San Diego singer-songwriter Alex Woodard, and award-winning musical theater composer Andrew David Sotomayor have also contributed songs to the evening.

The stellar young cast, comprised of some of Las Vegas' best musical theater talent, also includes Ayler Evan (Something's Rotten), Amanda Kaiser (Into the Woods), Dominique Schuster (Mayfield Supper Club), Stephen McIntosh (Vegas! The Show), Kyara Isis (In the Heights), Jeremy Ines (Battle Bots), opera singer Keith Milkie (Three Penny Opera), and pianist Robert Graziano.

It is co-produced by Jonathan Tessero and stage managed by Ron Guarnieri.

Tickets start at $39 and are available at Click Here

Myrons at The Smith Center

September 11 and September 12 at 7 pm.