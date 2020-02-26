Rich Little Offers Vegas NIXON Preview Before Runs in New York & D.C.

"Trial on the Potomac- The Impeachment of Richard Nixon" with Rich Little as President Nixon will present a staged reading to be held in Las Vegas.





Following the Las Vegas stage reading on Feb 27th, Bugatti, Shepard, and Little will take the production to The Helen Hayes Gallery The Nation Theatre in DC (May 19th,) and The St. Lukes Theatre in NYC (May 22nd).



Trial on the Potomac: The Impeachment of Richard Nixon is based on the book; The Real Watergate Scandal, Collusion, Conspiracy, and the Plot That Brought Nixon Down by White House insider and Nixon defense team member Geoff Shepard. The book tells never before released details of corruption at the highest levels of government in the successful effort to realign political power and drove President Nixon from office.



Working from recently discovered internal documents that have been hidden in the National Archives for over 40 years, Shepard exposes judicial and prosecutorial misconduct -- secret meetings, secret memos and secret collusion by the Watergate Special Prosecutors.



The book gave George Bugatti the idea "... to give Richard Nixon the proper trial he never had" and in doing so, revealing the evidence discovered by Shepard, during a Senate impeachment trial in Trial on the Potomac: The Impeachment of Richard Nixon.



The dramatized proceedings of such a trial unveil the newly discovered evidence - revealing a conspiracy to destroy the president by the most powerful forces in the country - guided by the hidden hand of Ted Kennedy. Even a young Hillary Rodham, on the House Judiciary Impeachment committee, conspired to malign President Nixon!



The "evidence" unmasks an astonishing conspiracy to drive Nixon from office. The "trial" will offer proof that Nixon did not act criminally in the Watergate scandal. It will also present a narrative with evidence that John Dean was the "mastermind" behind the Watergate cover-up.



What if - President Richard M. Nixon had not resigned?

What if - One young lawyer uncovered the shocking truth?

What if - Nixon had fought back?

Thursday, February 27th, 2020, 6:30 PM at The Copa Room/The Bootlegger Bistro - 7700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Ste 1, Las Vegas, NV 89123. RSVP ( required) at reservations@trialonthepotomac.com





