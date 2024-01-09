Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling Club

BackStage Bistro Award-winning recording artist and Broadway actress Rebecca Spencer (Jekyll and Hyde, Phantom of the Opera), in collaboration with her long-time musical partner Philip Fortenberry, will premiere her newest concert, THE BERGMAN PROJECT, February 24th at The Stirling Club in Las Vegas.

THE BERGMAN PROJECT explores the lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman and the treasure trove of songs from the movies and elsewhere on which the Bergmans collaborated, carried along by a narrative of their history and life-long personal and professional partnership. As lyricists for film, stage and television, they have created many unforgettable images with their lyrical mastery.

Rebecca and Philip's musical collaboration, amidst individual Broadway, regional and international careers, has spanned more than thirty years and spawned three critically acclaimed recordings (LML Music label), the first of which was awarded the BackStage Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording. They are known in concert for their signature contemporary art song, lyric-driven interpretations that seamlessly fuse classical and contemporary composers, as well as the Great American Songbook, leading BackStage to exclaim the pair as "an example of collaboration at its finest."

With a stage and concert career based out of New York for four decades, Rebecca recently moved to Las Vegas after ten years in Los Angeles. In LA, among numerous stage appearances, she co-starred as Jack's Mother in Into The Woods at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, and stood by for Broadway legend Betty Buckley in Grey Gardens at the Ahmanson Theatre in LA. In Las Vegas, Rebecca created the role of Madame Giry in Phantom - The Las Vegas Spectacular, under the direction of Harold Prince and Gillian Lynne. A review in the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted: "There's lots of talent on display at 'Phantom -- The Las Vegas Spectacular,' but the person I can never stop watching is Rebecca Spencer". Her performances at the Venetian Hotel and Casino continued for over two years. She was subsequently invited by Hal Prince to join the 20th Anniversary World Tour in Asia.

Philip Fortenberry has played for ten Broadway shows, seven Broadway national tours, and has performed in concerts from Lincoln Center to Carnegie Hall, from Radio City Music Hall to the White House. He was the piano double for Michael Douglas' award-winning performance as Liberace in the HBO biopic, Behind the Candelabra. Philip was awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from William Carey University and serves on the board of The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas. He was the associate producer and pianist for The Cocktail Cabaret at Cleopatra's Barge in Caesars Palace.

THE BERGMAN PROJECT will debut on February 24th in the Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club, 2827 Paradise Road in Las Vegas. Doors open at 6:00pm and the show is at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at Click Here.