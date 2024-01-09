Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling Club

THE BERGMAN PROJECT explores the lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London Photo 1 World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London
Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18 Photo 2 Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Kygo & Chainsmokers to Headline Sports Illustrated Party in Vegas on Super Bowl Weekend Photo 4 Kygo & Chainsmokers to Headline Sports Illustrated Party in Vegas

Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling Club

BackStage Bistro Award-winning recording artist and Broadway actress Rebecca Spencer (Jekyll and Hyde, Phantom of the Opera), in collaboration with her long-time musical partner Philip Fortenberry, will premiere her newest concert, THE BERGMAN PROJECT, February 24th at The Stirling Club in Las Vegas.

THE BERGMAN PROJECT explores the lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman and the treasure trove of songs from the movies and elsewhere on which the Bergmans collaborated, carried along by a narrative of their history and life-long personal and professional partnership. As lyricists for film, stage and television, they have created many unforgettable images with their lyrical mastery.

Rebecca and Philip's musical collaboration, amidst individual Broadway, regional and international careers, has spanned more than thirty years and spawned three critically acclaimed recordings (LML Music label), the first of which was awarded the BackStage Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording. They are known in concert for their signature contemporary art song, lyric-driven interpretations that seamlessly fuse classical and contemporary composers, as well as the Great American Songbook, leading BackStage to exclaim the pair as "an example of collaboration at its finest."

With a stage and concert career based out of New York for four decades, Rebecca recently moved to Las Vegas after ten years in Los Angeles. In LA, among numerous stage appearances, she co-starred as Jack's Mother in Into The Woods at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, and stood by for Broadway legend Betty Buckley in Grey Gardens at the Ahmanson Theatre in LA. In Las Vegas, Rebecca created the role of Madame Giry in Phantom - The Las Vegas Spectacular, under the direction of Harold Prince and Gillian Lynne. A review in the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted: "There's lots of talent on display at 'Phantom -- The Las Vegas Spectacular,' but the person I can never stop watching is Rebecca Spencer". Her performances at the Venetian Hotel and Casino continued for over two years. She was subsequently invited by Hal Prince to join the 20th Anniversary World Tour in Asia.

Philip Fortenberry has played for ten Broadway shows, seven Broadway national tours, and has performed in concerts from Lincoln Center to Carnegie Hall, from Radio City Music Hall to the White House. He was the piano double for Michael Douglas' award-winning performance as Liberace in the HBO biopic, Behind the Candelabra. Philip was awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from William Carey University and serves on the board of The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas. He was the associate producer and pianist for The Cocktail Cabaret at Cleopatra's Barge in Caesars Palace.

THE BERGMAN PROJECT will debut on February 24th in the Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club, 2827 Paradise Road in Las Vegas. Doors open at 6:00pm and the show is at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago Comes to Las Vegas in March Photo
Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago Comes to Las Vegas in March

Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago, will bring their dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight powerhouse, to the stage inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

2
The World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & Photo
The World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the January 2024 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

3
Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Ce Photo
Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Center, January – March 2024

Upcoming Shows at The Smith Center featuring Broadway classics, jazz masters, and Black History Month headliners. Tickets on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

4
Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18 Photo
Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18

Play Social Inc. has announced that Play Playground, the first of its kind fantastical immersive Playground, will open at Luxor Hotel and Casino, Jan. 18, 2024. The 15,000 square-foot interactive Playground features more than 20 larger-than-life nostalgic games that require zero skill but a whole lot of soul, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces.

More Hot Stories For You

Rebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling ClubRebecca Spencer And Philip Fortenberry To Debut New Concert THE BERGMAN PROJECT at The Stirling Club
Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago Comes to Las Vegas in MarchBrass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago Comes to Las Vegas in March
The World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & CasinoThe World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Center, January – March 2024Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Center, January – March 2024

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Will's Dramaturg in Las Vegas Will's Dramaturg
Open-Door Playhouse (1/31-2/29)
(UN)Deinkable in Las Vegas (UN)Deinkable
Open-Door Playhouse (2/07-3/07)
Mean Girls in Las Vegas Mean Girls
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience in Las Vegas First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience
Myron's At The Smith Center (1/23-1/23)
Steven Pearl in Las Vegas Steven Pearl
Ray's Comedy World (2/05-2/05)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Come From Away in Las Vegas Come From Away
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You