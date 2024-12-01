REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Star Emily Simpson Attends A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson kicked off the holidays in Las Vegas at the opening night of America's Got Talent winner Terry Fator's holiday show, "A Very Terry Christmas" on Friday, November 29, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower. The RHOC star attended Terry Fator's holiday spectacular with her husband Shane Simpson and their children. Check out a photo below!



The most wonderful time of the year is even more joyful with Terry Fator’s eagerly awaited annual Las Vegas tradition, "A Very Terry Christmas”. This all-new holiday spectacular is filled with music and laughter from the award-winning singer, ventriloquist, comedian and winner of "America's Got Talent.” Fator’s tidings of laughter and joy will enchant audiences this holiday season from Friday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 24, at The STRAT Theater inside The STRAT, Hotel, Casino & Tower in Las Vegas. Tickets on sale now.



"A Very Terry Christmas" is a family-friendly holiday spectacular featuring some of the best songs of season, blending Terry’s renowned singing, comedy, ventriloquism and celebrity impressions. The interactive multimedia show will feature timeless classics including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Sleigh Ride" and "Santa Clause Is Coming to Town," as well as a special performance of “The Prayer” with fellow AGT winner (Season 12) and ventriloquist, Darci Lynne. In addition, Terry’s self-penned “Christmas in Las Vegas” is sure to bring a smile to audiences who should bundle up for a literal “snow-filled” experience inside theater.



These holiday performances showcase not only Terry’s exceptional vocal range and humor, but also his captivating "voices" of some of his most beloved puppet characters. Joining Terry on stage will be Julius, the Apollo Theater legend, performing a unique Barry White rendition of "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel;" Duggie, the slackers' comical take on "The Night Before Christmas;" Fernando, the Latin Lover’s “Feliz Navidad;” Vicki the Cougar’s “Merry Christmas Darling” and of course, Winston the Impersonating Turtle, with a few surprises of his own!



“A Very Terry Christmas” will delight audiences select dates from Friday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 (Nov. 29-30, Dec. 3, 5-7, 11-16, 19-24) at 5 PM. Tickets range from $59-$119 (plus tax and applicable fees). A special post-show VIP meet and greet including photo op and commemorative lanyard is available for $50.00 per person. Tickets and VIP meet and greet packages are on sale now, and can be purchased at any STRAT Box Office, TheSTRAT.com or by calling 702-380-7777. For more information and the most up-to-date performance schedule visit TerryFator.com.

About Terry Fator:

Terry Fator’s journey from the plains of Corsicana, Texas to the bright lights of Las Vegas was not without its challenges. He had some help along the way, thanks to the millions of fans who named him winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” After headlining his own record-breaking show at The Mirage Hotel & Casino for 11 years, Terry launched his new show at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in March 2021. “Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now?” featured his cast of characters, including Winston the Impersonating Turtle; Maynard Tompkins, the Elvis Impersonator; Duggie Scott Walker, the annoying neighbor; and many others.

Terry is among the world’s most gifted and accomplished ventriloquists and is able to perform in more than 200 celebrity voices, but his talents go far beyond that unique skill. He is a first-rate comedian as well as a world-class singer and mimic, able to perform in more than 200 unique celebrity voices. His vocal repertoire includes Elton John, Garth Brooks, Karen Carpenter, Luciano Pavarotti, Justin Timberlake, Elvis Presley, Sammy Davis, Jr., David Bowie, Meghan Trainor and Bruno Mars, among many others. His newest production, “Terry Fator: One Man, a Hundred Voices, a Thousand Laughs” will premiere at his new home at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower in May 2024.





Terry Fator, Emily Simpson, and Family

