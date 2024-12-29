Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens 14th Shop, Located At Boca Park Fashion Village On Rampart Boulevard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With hundreds waiting in line for the doors to open, Pinkbox Doughnuts celebrated the grand opening of its 14th shop located at Boca Park Fashion Village (800 S. Rampart Blvd., #170, Las Vegas. Nev. 89145).

The event began with the official pink ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring live performances by local award-winning students and the Bishop Gorman High School band. City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman presented the Nevada-born company with a proclamation from the Las Vegas City Council proclaiming Dec. 28 as Pinkbox Doughnuts Day. Charitable donations were given to the band as well as to Paws Patrol whose mission is to help search, rescue, and secure animals reported at large, missing or abandoned and this summer made headlines for finding the English Bulldog, Reba.

Then, Pinkbox Doughnuts owners Stephen and Judith Siegel were joined by Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, representatives of the local fire and metropolitan police departments, and other friends and family to cut the ribbon on the company's 14th shop.

The event continued with the festival style celebration offering numerous family-friendly activities including a photobooth, balloon art, face painting, and games. And Pinkbox Doughnuts held its legendary Doughnut Eating Contests, one for adults and one for children, with the chance to win Pinkbox Doughnuts gift cards. In addition, three lucky guests who found a pink ticket in their doughnut purchased at the event won free doughnuts for a year.

Pinkbox Doughnuts' popular mascot, Pinky was onsite mingling with guests and posing for photos. The event also featured a DJ, appearances by members of the Las Vegas Raiderettes, visits with a Care Bear character, and numerous raffle prizes.

“Boca Park is a premier retail and dining destination that is a perfect location for our fourteenth shop,” said Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “To meet the anticipated demand for our delicious and delightfully designed doughnuts, the new shop's drive thru will be open 24 hours, bringing smiles to everyone morning, noon, and night.”

The Boca Park location will be the company's fourth to feature a 24-hour drive-thru, while the interior lobby will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. And later next year, the third location of Siegel's Bagelmania will open next door.

The nearly 3,000 sq. ft. Pinkbox Doughnuts shop welcomes guests through an oversized doughnut archway at the entrance as well as a giant doughnut around the drive-thru window. The interior of the store incorporates the brand's fun design elements and trademark décor inside, including glowing pink drips, graffiti wall, and an oversized Pinky statue that is a perfect companion for photos. An illuminated oversized doughnut display case showcases Pinkbox Doughnuts' full line of more than 70 creative doughnuts. The shop also features Pinkbox Doughnuts' full coffee program including premium roast coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and nitro cold brew.

The Pinkbox Doughnuts Boca Park shop created nearly 50 jobs. It is the fourteenth location for the fast-growing Vegas-born doughnut brand, which currently boasts locations across the metropolitan Las Vegas Valley in addition to a shop at the Arizona/Nevada border in Laughlin, at the California/Nevada border in Primm, Nevada and in St. George, Utah.

For more information on Pinkbox Doughnuts, store locations, hours, and doughnut varieties, please visit www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

ABOUT PINKBOX DOUGHNUTS

Awarded “All-Time Best Doughnuts” by Las Vegas Weekly, and “Best Doughnuts” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal “Best of Las Vegas” Awards for several consecutive years, Pinkbox Doughnuts has fourteen locations, including in the metropolitan Las Vegas Valley as well as at the Nevada/California border in Primm, Nevada, Pahrump, Nevada, the Nevada/Arizona border in Laughlin, Nevada, and in St. George, Utah. Established in 2012, Pinkbox Doughnuts offers a fun modern-day twist on the classic doughnut shop with a whimsical pink interior where more than 70 varieties of delicious doughnuts – each with their own creative design and personality including one-of-a-kind creations like - the trademarked Pooh and Peace - are sold 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at select locations. Perfect for social media memories, Pinkbox Doughnuts is expanding rapidly with plans to open several new shops. It also operates a doughnut truck that travels to parties and special events. For more information on Pinkbox Doughnuts, an Amazing Brands company, please visit www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com and follow on Instagram at @pinkboxdoughnuts, Facebook at Pinkbox Doughnuts, TikTok at Pinkbox Doughnuts, and on X at @pinkboxdoughnuts.

