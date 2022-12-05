Parmalee To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort April 2023

Platinum-certified country group Parmalee is returning to Las Vegas for a performance under at the stars at the Backyard Amphitheater at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m.



ACM "New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year" nominee Parmalee is one of Country music's most successful acts: the Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams. Heralded as "Country Music's Breakout Stars" by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC's TODAY show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central's Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show, and more. Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and life-long friend Josh McSwain, the North Carolina natives had a legendary return to the top of the charts with their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, "Just the Way," with their follow up single, "Take My Name" from their new album For You, then becoming a multi-week No. 1 hit at Country radio.



Tickets for Parmalee are $35 and $45 plus applicable fees for standing room. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center www.stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.





The AAA Four-Diamond Award-winning Green Valley Ranch Resort opened in 2001. It features almost 500 guest rooms and suites, a 30,000-square-foot resort spa and salon, and a 10-screen movie theater. The property's restaurant collection includes Hank's Fine Steaks, Tides Oyster Bar, Bottiglia Italian restaurant, Turf Grill, Borracha Mexican restaurant, Pizza Rock and several casual dining options. The property's gaming includes bingo, a poker room, race and sports book, table games and more than 2,300 slots/video poker machines. Other amenities include meeting and convention space, Kid's Quest, a supervised child care facility; and a stunning backyard pool area. Green Valley Ranch Resort is owned and operated by Station Casinos.