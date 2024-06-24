Park West Gallery Partners With Public Artists and Conservationists Gillie and Marc

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery has announced a one-of-a-kind global partnership and immersive exhibition with prolific public artists, sculptors, painters, and conservationists, Gillie and Marc. The award-winning artists, who have their massive and awe-inspiring animal sculptures featured in more than 250 cities around the world, drive to bring together art, conservation, and public engagement to raise awareness and support for endangered species.



Debuting this summer throughout Park West Gallery's worldwide cruise ship art auctions and gallery locations in New York City, Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Michigan, Gillie and Marc's work provides the unique opportunity for art lovers to collect fabulous works of fine art and make a significant difference to the health of the planet.



“We're honored to announce this wonderful partnership with the exceptionally-talented artists and activists, Gillie and Marc,” said John Block, Chief Operating Officer, Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery. “Their art is more than just beautiful—it's art that comes with a powerful message of conservation and inspiration, while reflecting their heartfelt love for one another and wildlife. We can't wait to share Gillie and Marc's enchanting work with you soon.”



Referred to as “the world's most loving artists,” Gillie and Marc's work has been created with intense love and encased in hope. Their art has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for the many wildlife charities and causes they support through their social movement Love The Last. Every Gillie and Marc work of art collected betters the odds of survival for vulnerable wildlife. It is art that saves lives and helps secure the long-term health of species like the rhinoceros, elephant, gorilla, hippopotamus, zebra, red panda, and more.



“We are so excited to announce a partnership with the world's Park West Gallery,” said Gillie and Marc. “Not in our wildest dreams did we ever think making art of endangered wildlife would eventuate in this. We made a promise to each other a long time ago only to make art we believed in and thankfully you, the public, also believed in us. We will be showing an entirely new exhibition exclusively across the United States, in Park West Gallery's New York, Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Michigan galleries. The new exhibition will be our biggest and best work ever!”



Gille and Marc have created some of the world's most innovative public sculptures, including “The Paparazzi Dogs” in Sydney, Australia, “Coffee Drinkers” in London, and “The Last Three on This Planet” in New York City. Central to Gillie and Marc's artistic narrative are their beloved characters, Rabbitwoman and Dogman. These anthropomorphic figures represent the tale of two opposites finding harmony and love amidst their differences. Their story transcends boundaries, resonating with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.



While their art serves as a beacon of hope and unity, it also carries a powerful message of conservation. Gillie and Marc's monumental sculptures not only adorn cityscapes but also raise awareness for endangered wildlife. Through partnerships with wildlife charities, they have generated substantial donations, contributing to the preservation of our planet's precious biodiversity.



Gillie and Marc's eye-opening exhibition will be available worldwide at Park West Gallery's New York, Las Vegas, and Hawaii gallery locations, as well as on cruise art auctions around the world with global cruise partners Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, and Holland America, beginning in June 2024. Park West Gallery SoHo is located at 411 West Broadway, New York, NY 10012, Park West Vegas at 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip, and Park West Hawaii at 226 Lewers St, Suite L118 at the Waikiki Beach Walk in Honolulu, HI.



For more information on Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery, please visit ParkWestGallery.com. Keep up with Park West Gallery on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube at @ParkWestGallery.



For more information on Gillie and Marc, please visit gillieandmarc.com. Keep up with Gillie and Marc on Facebook and X at @gillieandmarc and Instagram at @gillieandmarcart.

