PEPPA PIG LIVE! Comes to The Orleans Showroom This December

The performance will be on Thursday, December 22.

Oct. 15, 2022  

PEPPA PIG LIVE! Comes to The Orleans Showroom This December Peppa Pig Live! "Peppa Pig's Adventure," presented by Round Room Live and Hasbro, Inc., is coming to The Orleans Showroom on Thursday, December 22.

The live, 60-minute, family-friendly musical experience brings the loveable, cheeky little piggy on an exciting camping trip in the winter woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor holiday adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start at $35 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleanscasino.com.

Peppa Pig Live! "Peppa Pig's Adventure" will be held at The Orleans Showroom inside The Orleans Hotel and Casino, located at 4500 West Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89103.


