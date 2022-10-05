PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes To Orleans Arena, February 9-11

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, is coming to the Orleans Arena Thursday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.



The action-packed, music-filled production sets the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series Paw Patrol on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.



In Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's Paw Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure, which includes help from the newest pup who is all ears, Tracker!



This family-friendly interactive live stage show encourages audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.



For more information about the show, visit www.pawpatrollive.com.