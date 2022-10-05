Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes To Orleans Arena, February 9-11

The action-packed, music-filled production sets the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series Paw Patrol on a pirate-themed adventure.

Las Vegas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes To Orleans Arena, February 9-11

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, is coming to the Orleans Arena Thursday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

The action-packed, music-filled production sets the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series Paw Patrol on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

In Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's Paw Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure, which includes help from the newest pup who is all ears, Tracker!

This family-friendly interactive live stage show encourages audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.

For more information about the show, visit www.pawpatrollive.com.





More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Don Barnhart Extends Las Vegas ResidencyComedian Don Barnhart Extends Las Vegas Residency
October 4, 2022

Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world as well as headlining the top comedy clubs, cruise ships and everywhere in between. 'If you have enough money, I'll stand in your bathtub and tell jokes while you scrub a dub dub' the comedian joked.
The Neon Museum To Hold PRIDE Weekend Gallery Talks This WeekThe Neon Museum To Hold PRIDE Weekend Gallery Talks This Week
October 4, 2022

The Neon Museum will hold special Gallery Talks during Las Vegas PRIDE 2022. The free 15-minute docent-led discussions will highlight the history and impact of the LGBTQ+ community in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 7, Saturday, Oct 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. each day.
Next Oscar's Dinner Series THERE IS NOTHING LIKE A DAME Set For This MonthNext Oscar's Dinner Series THERE IS NOTHING LIKE A DAME Set For This Month
October 4, 2022

Former Las Vegas Mayor and mob attorney, Oscar B. Goodman will hold his next Oscar's Dinner Series, “There is Nothing Like a Dame,” at Oscar's Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with cocktails in the lounge at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. in the restaurant's newly renovated dining room inside the Plaza's iconic glass dome overlooking the lights of Fremont Street.
The Cocktail Cabaret Will Perform Two Showcases at Westgate This MonthThe Cocktail Cabaret Will Perform Two Showcases at Westgate This Month
October 4, 2022

“The Cocktail Cabaret” returns to the stage to present two showcase performances at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in the Concierge Lounge on Nevada Day, Oct. 28, and Oct. 29.   Doors open for cocktails at 5 p.m. and show time is 6 p.m.
Terry Fator Is Making Spirits Bright In Las Vegas This Holiday Season With A VERY TERRY CHRISTMASTerry Fator Is Making Spirits Bright In Las Vegas This Holiday Season With A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS
October 3, 2022

It will soon be the most wonderful time of the year on the Las Vegas Strip with the return of “A Very Terry Christmas,” a holiday-themed show from famed singer, comedian, ventriloquist and “America's Got Talent” winner Terry Fator. A popular and highly anticipated tradition every holiday season over the past several years, guests will enjoy the festive performances from Friday, Nov. 25 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino.