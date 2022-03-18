Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

One Direction Night And A Selena Tribute Party Set To Play House Of Blues Las Vegas

pixeltracker Mar. 18, 2022  
One Direction Night And A Selena Tribute Party Set To Play House Of Blues Las Vegas

Enjoy the hits of One Direction as Club 90's Presents: Midnight Memories, One Direction Night at House of Blues Las Vegas Friday, March 25. Other announcements this week include Anything for Selenas! A Selena Tribute Party on Saturday, March 26.

Founded in 1992, the 11 House of Blues are located throughout the United States and form the country's pre-eminent group of intimate music venues. Each features state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology in one-of-a-kind custom designed environments aimed to bring fans as close as possible to the artists. Every location's restaurant and bar is adorned with signature original folk-art - part of the world's largest collection - combined with the House of Blues legendary hospitality and tantalizing cuisine.

All tickets are on sale now by visiting HouseofBlues.com, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.



Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Donna Lynne Champlin Photo
Donna Lynne Champlin
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand