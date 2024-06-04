Comedian Nate Bargatze Returns to Encore Theater Stage with The Las Vegas Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of his tour concluding this October, beloved comedian and long-time resident headliner, Nate Bargatze, will return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with the Las Vegas Residency, a three-night engagement in Fall 2024. Praised for his clean and family-friendly stand-up, Bargatze will take over the Encore Theater stage with six unforgettable performances beginning Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with back-to-back performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and on Friday, October 4, 2024, and Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the public this Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.

A GRAMMY-nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer, Bargatze has continuously sold out shows around the world, and following his sold-out four-show run at Encore Theater in March 2024, Las Vegas is no exception. Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” Bargatze’s comedy has long been celebrated for its relatability, evident in his continuous record-breaking ticket sales across the U.S. and ongoing critical acclaim.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Oct. 2, 4-5, 2024; at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on all dates

Public On-Sale: Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets start at $49.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Bargatze has previously been named one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by fellow Encore Theater resident headliner, Jim Gaffigan, and has also been claimed one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” and has been featured in the #1 spot on Vulture's ‘50 Comedians You Should Know.’ Guests can continue to experience Bargatze’s crowd-pleasing comedy and signature style at the intimate Encore Theater.

For tickets or more information on Nate Bargatze’s upcoming shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / Nate Bargatze

Comments