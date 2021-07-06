OPIUM Returns to The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas September 2021

Houston, we have liftoff! After being stuck deep in Uranus for more than 15 months, OPIUM's Captain Kunton and his plutonic crew are ready to touch back down at the OPIUM Theatre inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2021. Tickets are on sale now starting at $99 and can be purchased at Spiegelworld.com/Opium.

Passengers for the Starship OPM 73 can finally return on board with adult-only in-flight entertainment once again performed by the ridiculously talented crew including Rob the Robot, Lieutenant Harriet, Nurse Chardonnay and Chip the fresh cadet.

It was announced earlier this year that Spiegelworld would be taking over the restaurant space formerly operating as Rose. Rabbit. Lie., adjacent to the Opium Theatre. With the re-opening of OPIUM, further announcements about the restaurant plans will be made in the coming weeks.

OPIUM will resume flights 10 times per week at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. OPIUM performs shows Wednesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. The performance schedule is subject to change without notice.

Journey on a trip to a new dimension of entertainment with OPIUM, the adults-only show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Spiegelworld, the creators of ABSINTHE. On a wild ride aboard the Starship OPM 73 from Uranus to Las Vegas, the spaceship's twisted crew are at your service with in-flight entertainment provided by the galaxy's most talented variety performers and other space oddities. OPIUM is a fast, funny, and funky love letter to every B-grade science fiction movie ever made. As some guy on Facebook said, it's like "Rocky Horror Picture Show met Buck Rogers and exploded in Captain Kirk's pants!" For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com and connect with the show on social media at @OpiumVegas.