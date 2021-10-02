OPIUM Celebrates 1001 Pertformances at The Cosmopolitan

It was a case of "1001: A Space Oddity" when Spiegelworld's hilarious intergalactic show OPIUM celebrated 1001 performances at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sept. 30. The Starship OPM 73 resumed its nightly round-trip flight from Las Vegas to Uranus just last week, after an 18-month hiatus.

Spiegelworld's Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison said, "We should have been celebrating our 1001st performance on March 26, 2020, but the pandemic scuppered our shuttle to Uranus. It was a long slog to finally get OPIUM back into outer space last week, but the excitement this past week from our cast and crew and especially from our audiences has made it worth the wait. Being able to celebrate 1001 performances this week has been the cherry on top."

Spiegelworld's new restaurant Superfrico also opened last week, located right next door to the theatre. OPIUM patrons can reserve a table to dine on Italian American Psychedelic fare before or after the show or take advantage of the in-seat mobile ordering system to order and pay for boxed pizza and delicious cocktails to be delivered direct from the restaurant to their seat during the show.

OPIUM has scheduled flights 10 times per week from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to Uranus. Shows are now performing Wednesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets from $99 can be purchased online at Spiegelworld.com, or by calling 702.534.3419.

Journey on a trip to a new dimension of entertainment with OPIUM, the adults-only show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Spiegelworld, the creators of ABSINTHE. On a wild ride aboard the Starship OPM 73 from Las Vegas to Uranus, the spaceship's twisted crew are at your service with in-flight entertainment provided by the galaxy's most talented variety performers and other space oddities. OPIUM is a fast, funny, and funky love letter to every B-grade science fiction movie ever made. As some guy on Facebook said, it's like "Rocky Horror Picture Show met Buck Rogers and exploded in Captain Kirk's pants!" For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com and connect with the show on social media at @OpiumVegas.

Photo Credit: Erik Kabik