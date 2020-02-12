O By Cirque Du Soleil Makes A Splash At Vegas Golden Knights Game This Saturday

Inspired by the concept of infinity and water's pure form, "O" by Cirque du Soleil will take the ice during this Saturday's game against the New York Islanders and dazzle fans with a specially adapted performance from the hit resident show.

Performing seven days a week at Bellagio Resort & Casino, artists will perform an awe-inspiring act featuring aerial hoops and appearances by the production's world-famous characters including Zebras and red-coated Comets.

Ahead of first period's puck drop, Toshiba Plaza in front of T-Mobile Arena will be activated with "O" festivities including "O"-inspired photo opportunities.

New this year, the famed aquatic show has added performances on Mondays and Tuesdays; "O" by Cirque du Soleil now performs nightly at 7 and 9:30 p.m. inside Bellagio Resort & Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit cirquedusoleil.com or call (888) 488-7111.





