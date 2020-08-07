Nevada Ballet Theatre Launches the Nevada Ballet Dancer Relief Fund on GoFundMe

This relief fund will directly support the dancers of the Nevada Ballet Theatre.

Nevada Ballet Theatre has launched the Nevada Ballet Theatre Relief Fund on GoFundMe.



This relief fund will directly support the dancers of the Nevada Ballet Theatre, who are the resident artists of the Smith Center Las Vegas.



Once the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas is now home to thousands of unemployed artists whose ability to share their art with audiences abruptly ended at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.



"Despite the obstacles we are facing due to the pandemic, including the unknowns of the upcoming season, we, the dancers of the Nevada Ballet Theatre, remain hopeful," the campaign's description reads. "We humbly ask for any support that you can give to help us through this period of uncertainty."

"Your support will mean that we will be ready to give you the best possible performances when the time finally comes. Your support means providing for talented artists who have dedicated their lives to bringing you the magic of ballet. We would be beyond grateful for any support that you can offer. It means so much to us to know that our Vegas family is eagerly awaiting the return of the Nevada Ballet Theatre Dancers to the stage. Thank you for your continued belief in the arts and in the Dancers of NBT. We all look forward to being in the theater together again soon."

Learn more or donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/nevada-ballet-dancer-relief.

