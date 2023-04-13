Nevada Ballet Theatre Closes its 22-23 Performance Season With THE WIZARD OF OZ

Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) closes its 2022-2023 Performance Season with the Las Vegas premiere of Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz. Running from May 13 through May 21 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with ten performances, tickets from $35.95 (plus fees) may be purchased by calling The Smith Center Box Office at (702) 749-2000 or by visiting Click Here. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Since its inception, The Wizard of Oz has enjoyed national and international impact with successful performances, widespread acclaim, worldwide press recognition, and record-breaking sales through performances in Winnipeg, Kansas City, Denver, and Cincinnati. Deemed a truly magical experience by audiences and critics alike, Choreographer Septime Webre has fashioned an eye-popping journey to the Emerald City that is both heartfelt and adventurous. Like Webre's Alice (in Wonderland), premiered by NBT in 2019, this remarkable ballet comes to life through stellar stagecraft, fanciful costumes and rich character development.

"This exuberant production is the perfect close to our 2022-2023 Season," said Artistic Director Roy Kaiser. "Rich in colorful choreography and joyful musicality, Septime's creative genius will be on full display, and we can't wait to welcome him and his team back to Las Vegas once again," said Kaiser.

Making this Las Vegas premiere possible is a Presenting Sponsorship by respected and worldwide gaming brand, Light & Wonder. "We are extremely grateful for the generous support of Light & Wonder for our Las Vegas premiere of The Wizard of Oz," said NBT President & CEO, Beth Barbre. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to creatively align our brands and we look forward to working with Light & Wonder to bring a magnificent theatrical experience to local audiences."

As part of this unique partnership, Light & Wonder employees will have the chance to attend the final performance of The Wizard of Oz on Sunday, May 21 as part of a special "Light & Wonder night."

"We are thrilled to partner with Nevada Ballet Theatre to celebrate the long-standing relationship we have with the Wizard of Oz franchise," said Tracy Skenandore, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Light & Wonder. "Just as meaningful to us is NBT's focus on educational programs for youth, and we look forward to finding ways to build upon this great work to continue fostering the arts and investing in diverse communities in the months and years to come."

Adding to the excitement and grandeur of this production, over 20 students from NBT's affiliated school, the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre, will be featured in the roles of Poppy Seeds, Grasshoppers, and Baby Ballerinas. "As part of our mission to bring one-of-a-kind performance opportunities to our students, The Wizard of Oz provides yet another way to experience the thrill of performing while learning stage direction, theater etiquette, and artistic collaboration," said Director of Education, Terane Comito. "Through this exciting production full of color, choreography, and special effects, we hope to inspire local children including those who will be attending our free school matinee and Kids Night out at the Ballet as part of NBT's Community Education efforts."