Music Director Jaap Van Zweden And NY Philharmonic Present Beethoven's Violin Concerto With Joshua Bell

Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct the New York Philharmonic in Beethoven's Violin Concerto, with Joshua Bell as soloist, and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 4 at 8:00 p.m.

The Los Angeles Times wrote that Jaap van Zweden "proved formidable" in his performance of Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 in 2017, and The New York Times applauded his 2019 Philharmonic performance of Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony as "impressively vibrant and incisive."

Joshua Bell collaborated with Jaap van Zweden in the celebratory opening concerts of the 45th anniversary of the Hong Kong Philharmonic, where Maestro van Zweden also serves as music director. Mr. Bell will join the New York Philharmonic and Maestro van Zweden again next season, both in New York and on the Asian 2021 tour. A Philharmonic Board Member, Joshua Bell made his Philharmonic debut 30 years ago in a performance of Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1.

Single tickets for the subscription program start at $92. A limited number of $18 tickets for select concerts may be available to students within 10 days of the performance at nyphil.org/rush, or in person the day of (valid identification required). Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. (Ticket prices are subject to change.)

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You