Move To The Beat In The New Interactive Show PAATI at Majestic Repertory Theatre

MOLODI, in collaboration with Majestic Repertory Theatre, presents PAATI - an energetic, electric, inventive theatrical performance about a woman named PAATI {pah-tēē} and her need for the one thing that unites us all; our longing for connection; connection to people, culture, heritage, history.

A story. Our story. Her story.

African Americans have often been called the lost children. Slavery erased any link to understanding a lineage that is layered with royalty and death, wealth and eradication, celebration and devastation.

Who am I? Where do I come from? Questions PAATI finds herself asking after a night of partying takes an unexpected turn. Interrupted by insecurities, failures and the realization of expectations never met - PAATI is forced to unravel everything she's ever been taught by her family, friends, society, even complete strangers.

In a captivating celebration of life, death and rebirth - PAATI {which means "to abandon"} must find the courage to abandon attachments to those old stories, and begin to write her own narrative.

This invigorating physical theatre production invites the audience to participate in the storytelling, the rhythms, and the set and costume design from the moment they walk into the theatre. They'll join PAATI's party of energizing beats, rhythmic movement, and poetic exploration in this celebration of discovery of voice, purpose, and freedom.

PAATI runs February 21st through March 8th, 2020 at Majestic Repertory Theatre, located at 1217 S. Main Street downtown. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 5 p.m. and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com.





